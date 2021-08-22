Hernández, ‘relentless’ offense seal sweep

Since going 36-53 prior to the break, the Royals have gone 19-15 in the second half. If that level of play since the break, and more recently, this week’s success is to be replicated going forward, consistency is the key to getting over the hump and being a competitive team. As a group, they have to get better at finding a way to flip the script when things are going poorly and get back on the right side of things, O’Hearn said.