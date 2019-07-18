Hermann Named KCAC Athletic Director of the Year

WICHITA, Kan. – Mike Hermann of Kansas Wesleyan University has been named the 2018-19 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) Athletic Director of the Year. Hermann will be formally recognized at the upcoming KCAC Sport Management Conference held at Avila University on August 6.

The annual Athletic Director of the Year Award is determined by a peer vote among the conference’s athletics directors.

This is Hermann’s second AD of the Year award, as he was awarded the 2018-19 NAIA Under Armour NACDA Director of Athletics of the Year back in March.

After arriving in 2013, Hermann has wasted little time making an impact on Kansas Wesleyan. He joined the fundraising team to complete the Graves Family Sports Complex, which was constructed at a cost of $7.5 million. He advised on the final planning and assisted with the operational opening of the complex that includes two artificial turf fields, an eight-lane track, press box and 2,000-seat stadium, which opened during the fall of 2015.

Increasing the outreach to the Salina community has been a hallmark of the program under Hermann’s leadership. The annual Night with the Yotes dinner/auction has grown to more than 700 guests annually and is now conducted on the floor of the main arena in the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. The event has generated more than $425,000 in gross revenue in the last five years, and first surpassed the $100,000 mark in annual revenue in 2017. He has served as the operational chair of the advisory committee and has emceed the dinner/auction.

In addition, the Graves Family Sports Complex has provided opportunities to increase the corporate partnership program, which now surpasses $100,000 in partnership value each year.

Hermann was promoted to Vice President in 2016. In his tenure at Kansas Wesleyan, the Coyotes have won 26 conference championships, including six in 2018-19. In addition, the football program advanced to the NAIA semifinals and compiled a 40-8 record over the past four seasons with two national appearances. Hermann recently initiated men’s and women’s bowling programs and the new Esports program.

The Kansas Wesleyan athletic teams have excelled in the classroom under Hermann’s direction as well, exceeding 3.00 average team GPA’s in 10 of 12 semesters while 13 student-athletes have earned CoSIDA Academic All-America honors during that time. The Coyotes have finished in the top three in the nation in Helper Helper’s Champions of Charity program, measuring program community service for the last two years.

Hermann recently started a term on the NAIA National Administration Council, representing the KCAC. He previously served on the NAIA-ADA Board of Directors for four years. Additionally, he is the vice chair of the KCAC Governing Council, chairs the scheduling task force, and co-chairs the AD Summit.

Mike is active in Salina as a member of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, the AMBUCS service group, the Knights of Columbus and was just named to the Project Salina board, which focuses on providing food the hungry in the community.

Previous KCAC Athletic Director of the Year Winners

2017-18: Arabie Conner, Ottawa University | Dane Pavlovich, Bethany College

2016-17: Rob Miller, University of Saint Mary

2015-16: Arabie Conner, Ottawa University

2014-15: Joe Zimmerman, Friends University

2013-14: Rusty Allen, Tabor College

2012-13: No Nominees Submitted

2011-12: Rusty Allen, Tabor College

2010-11: Arabie Conner, Ottawa University

2009-10: Diane Flickner, Bethel College

2008-09: Joe Zimmerman, Friends University