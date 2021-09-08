Herington Police Chief , Asst. Chief Cited

The Police Chief and Assistant Police Chief of the Herington Police Department were served summonses following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

According to the KBI, on Wednesday 36-year-old John V. Matula, theHerington Police Chief, was ordered to appear in Dickinson County District Court for alleged criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

Also ordered to appear in Dickinson County District Court was 43-year-old Curtis M. Tyra, the Herington Assistant Chief, for alleged criminal trespass.

The suspected crimes are misdemeanors, and are believed to have occurred on May 18, 2021 related to Matula and Tyra forcing entry into a residence without a search warrant.

The investigation is ongoing.