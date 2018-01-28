Here Come the Brides

Hundreds of brides-to-be and prom goers enjoyed a special event Sunday afternoon at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. The soon-to-be-married ladies were joined by family and friends at the Salina Bridal & Prom Expo.

Future brides and grooms had a chance to meet with dozens of the area’s premier bridal and prom specialists at the expo. They were able to become even a little more excited for a dream wedding or a perfect prom. There were caterers, photographers, venue representatives, photographers, multiple hair salons, and other businesses all in one place to make planning simple.

At the same time, girls headed to prom this year got a sneak peek at the latest fashions.

The show featured two large runway fashion shows. The first fashion show featured the newest in 2017 prom fashions. The second featured wedding fashions, including over 25 beautiful wedding dresses.

Those at the event took home over $3,000 in prizes.