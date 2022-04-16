“Doppler Diehl” Honored by National Weather Service

A longtime are storm chaser, who has been reporting to the National Weather Service for nearly a half century, has been honored.

Henry Diehl since 1976 has been providing potentially life-saving information to the National Weather Service during severe weather events, and information regarding wildfire potential. He was recognized by the agency during a recent advanced spotter training session.

Diehl received a certificate of appreciation which reads:

The National Weather Service office in Wichita, Kansas, would like to recognize Mr. Henry Diehl for his dedication to relaying vital storm information during hazardous weather events since 1976 and ensuring proper curing information is available to aid in accurately predicting wildfire behavior. There is no doubt, Henry has helped NWS staff to keep the citizens of Central Kansas safe by his desire in providing information into the warning decision process.

Along with his reports to the National Weather Service, Diehl has been providing award-winning weather reports to KSAL Radio for about 20 years. One of the first things Todd Pittenger did after being named news director and severe weather coordinator was reach out to Diehl.

Diehl is a Brookville area farmer who also has been a longtime first responder as a volunteer firefighter.

Pittenger believes Diehl’s reports on KSAL have undoubtedly saved lives, especially on May 5th, 2007 ,when a tornado hit the cabin row area of the Ottawa State Fishing Lake near Bennington. It destroyed or damaged multiple structures. Unfortunately one life was lost, but if it had not been for Diehl there may have been more. Not only did he provide live reports on the radio, but he also used a chainsaw to cut away fallen trees that had blocked the only access road to the area so first responders could get through.