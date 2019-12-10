Hendrickson named AFCA NAIA Region 3 Coach of the Year

Kansas Wesleyan football coach Myers Hendrickson, who guided the Coyotes to the Kansas Conference title, a berth in the NAIA playoffs and a 12-1 record, has been chosen the American Football Coaches Association’s NAIA Region 3 Co-Coach of the Year.

Hendrickson shares award with Culver-Stockton’s Tom Sallay. Hendrickson, Sallay and four other regional winners are finalists for NAIA National Coach of the Year, which will be announced by the AFCA during the American Football Coaches Awards on January 14.

Hendrickson, who completed his first season at KWU, inherited an experienced and talent-laden team from former coach Matt Drinkall when he was hired in January. He led KWU to a 10-0 record in the KCAC and a victory over Baker in the first round of the NAIA playoffs at Graves Family Sports Complex before losing to Lindsey Wilson in the quarterfinals at Graves Complex.

Six Coyotes received AFCA-NAIA and NAIA All-America honors earlier this month – Johnny Feauto (SR/Boulder, Colo.), Shaq Bradford (SR/San Diego, Calif.), Trenton Poe-Evans (SR/Needles, Calif.), Demarco Prewitt (SR/Menifee, Calif.), Stevie Williams (JR/East Los Angeles, Calif.) and Eli Smith (SR/Severy, Kan.).

Hendrickson, who came to Wesleyan after one season as Offensive Coordinator at Northern State (S.D.), was chosen KCAC Coach of the Year in November. He was a graduate assistant under Drinkall at KWU during the 2014 and 2015 seasons before spending two seasons as Offensive Coordinator at Coe.

“This is truly a team award,” Hendrickson said. “It should be Region 3 Coaching Staff of the Year award, in my opinion, not the head coach award. But I’m honored to be recognized for Kansas Wesleyan University and Coyote football. I think it’s a team award more than anything else.”

Hendrickson credits his success to the efforts of those he works with on a daily basis.

“The biggest key was the teamwork that went into this,” he said. “I was fortunate to come to work every single day and work with an outstanding coaching staff.

“I came into a good situation and foundation that had been laid by Matt Drinkall. To able to come in and continue the success of Coyote football was the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. There’s no question about that.”

Hendrickson said his plan for the 2019 season began the day he was hired.

“It goes back to when I was named head coach and the approach we were going to take, which is going 1-0 every day,” he said. “We talked about success won’t be given and everything will be earned. The target was on Kansas Wesleyan all year in the KCAC, so every single week we had to bring our A-game and play our best game every Saturday.

“The players bought into the 1-0 mentality, the coaching staff bought in. I think you saw the belief carry through the season. It was a product of the players believing in one another, they bought into the direction that we took this fall and I’m thankful for them doing that.”

Hendrickson said the first and one of his most notable achievements was keeping the coaching staff intact from the 2018 season when KWU finished 13-1 and advanced to the NAIA semifinals under Drinkall, who accepted an assistant’s position at Army West Point during the offseason.

The one coach he added was his father Mark, who came out of retirement after a lengthy career as a assistant and head coach at the Division I level.

“Transition is never easy but I think we made the transition as smooth as possible,” Myers Hendrickson said. “I was fortunate to keep John Michaletti on, Bryant Beal on, Matt Myers on and our graduate assistants (Sam Camp, Josh Lewis and Kre’tien Webb). Everybody had a huge hand in our success.

“It was a lot of fun and we’re going to keep having fun. We’re excited to keep moving full speed ahead.”

FROM THE AFCA

North Dakota State’s Matt Entz and Morningside’s Steve Ryan highlight today’s announcement of the American Football Coaches Association’s 2019 Regional Coach of the Year winners for Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), Division II, Division III and NAIA. These winners will be honored at the American Football Coaches Awards, on Tuesday, January 14, during the 2020 AFCA Convention in Nashville, Tennessee.

The AFCA recognizes five regional Coach of the Year winners in each of the Association’s five divisions: Football Bowl Subdivision, Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, Division III and NAIA. The winners are selected by Active members of the Association who vote for coaches in their respective regions and divisions.

In his first season as a head coach, Entz has continued North Dakota State’s winning ways, guiding the Bison to a 13-0 record, the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) title and a trip to the quarterfinal round of the NCAA FCS playoffs. Prior to being named head coach, Entz was North Dakota State’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for five years, helping the Bison win five MVFC titles and four NCAA FCS national championships.

Ryan earned his sixth straight AFCA Regional honor by leading Morningside to a 13-0 record, the Great Plains Athletic Conference title and an appearance in their second straight NAIA national championship game. Ryan has an overall record of 183-40 in his 18 years at Morningside, with one NAIA national championship and 10 GPAC titles.

AFCA National Coach of the Year: The AFCA will announce the 2019 National Coaches of the Year winners in FBS, FCS, Division II, Division III and NAIA at the American Football Coaches Awards on Tuesday, January 14. The Regional winners in each division are finalists for National Coach of the Year.

