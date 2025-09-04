Helping Warrior Wagons Roll

The Love, Chloe Foundation continues to help families find hope and help in the fight against cancer in Kansas and around the nation.

Heidi Feyerherm-Smith Executive Director Love, Chloe Foundation joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at a couple of upcoming fundraising events this month.

She also explained how wagons filled with gifts can help bring a smile to the whole family when a child is going through cancer treatments.

Feyerherm-Smith added those who want to pitch in by adopting a “Warrior Wagon” should contact her office, at (785) 515-2211

The ‘Sold Out’ Gold Ribbon Golf Tournament will take place on Friday, September 19th, while the Gold Ribbon Gala is set for Saturday, September 27th at Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

The night of dinner, drinks and live auctions is $75 per person or $600 for a table of 8.

Photos via The Love, Chloe Foundation