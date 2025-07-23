Helping Veterans Connect

The public is invited to join the July Lunch & Learn program this Thursday at noon at the Eisenhower Presidential Library. The hybrid program will be held in the Library building indoor courtyard and online via YouTube Livestream. Guests are encouraged to arrive by 11:45 a.m. A light box-lunch will be provided on a first come, first served basis.

Bill Turner, the Director of the Kansas Office of Veterans Services, will join us virtually to discuss the critical role of his agency in facilitating connections between Kansas veterans and essential services. The Kansas Office of Veterans Services is dedicated to advocating for veterans and their families through collaborative efforts that involve federal, state, community, and private partners. This agency plays a pivotal role in ensuring that veterans receive optimal care in long-term care facilities, access to veterans’ cemeteries, and support in navigating the myriad of VA and state benefits for which they may qualify. Turner’s insights will illuminate the comprehensive approach taken by the agency to promote the well-being of our veterans, aligning perfectly with the Eisenhower Library’s commitment to civic education and honoring those who have served.

Retired Brig. Gen. Turner is a graduate of the United States Military Academy (USMA) and was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. of Field Artillery in 1986. While in the Army, he attended the United States Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth and earned a Master’s Degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the National War College.

The 2025 programming season is dedicated to our nation’s veterans. The Eisenhower Museum was originally founded as a tribute to WWII veterans.