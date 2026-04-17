Helping Patients Feel Good, Look Good

They’ve been helping some patients ease their pain, and others look their best, for a couple of weeks now. Friday two new Salina Regional Health Center specialty clinics celebrated their official grand opening.

Staff, supporters, and the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Blue Coats gathered for a ribbon cutting at Salina Regional Pain Clinic and Salina Regional Medical Esthetics.

Salina Regional Pain Clinic specializes in comprehensive, non-narcotic, and interventional pain management for chronic and acute conditions. The clinic offers personalized treatment plans including injections, medication management, and therapy to improve quality of life.

Salina Regional Medical Esthetics is a specialized clinic offering modern, non-surgical cosmetic treatments, including injectables like Botox and fillers), HydraFacials, laser treatments, and liposuction. It provides personalized, medically-supervised care aimed at rejuvenating appearances and enhancing confidence.

The clinics share office space, and a highly trained staff of ten, in Santa Fe Medical Plaza at 501 S Santa Fe. Both clinics are currently accepting new patients.