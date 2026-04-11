Helping Hayden Battle Cancer

Employees from the hospital in Abilene are helping a Chapman area teen in his battle against cancer.

According to the hospital, employees of Memorial Health System wore blue jeans at work, in March, for a “Jeans Day” fundraiser. Employees make a donation, of at least $2, and are allowed to wear blue jeans at work.

A total donation of $892 was presented to Hayden McGlothin.

Hayden, who is from Chapman, was diagnosed with leukemia last year, just before turning 18 years old. Instead of preparing for that milestone, he was/is facing the toughest challenge of his young life. His world, and the lives of those who care about him, changed dramatically. Hayden, known for his adventurous spirit, lifts others up even in difficult times. Now, as he battles leukemia, Hayden’s resilience is being tested in new ways, and his determination will help get him through this.