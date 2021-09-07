Helping Fill-Up Local Food Banks

A convenience store chain which is based in Salina and has 10 locations across Kansas is working to help fill-up local community foodbanks.

According to 24 / 7 Stores, during the month of September, National Hunger Action Month, all ten 24/7 Travel Stores locations across the state will collect monetary donations for local food banks at the register and match donations for the first $30,000 donated.

Participating food banks include:

Genesis Food Pantry of Sherman County

Genesis Food Pantry of Thomas County

Trego County Food Pantry

St. Joseph Food Pantry

Russell County Food Pantry

McPherson County Food Bank

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank

Abilene Area Food & Clothing Bank

Community Health Ministry

24 / 7 Manager of Growth & Development, Ted Augustine, believes strongly in the power of community support. “September is Hunger Action Month, so we are calling our customers to action alongside us. If you have

been thinking about donating, now is the time, as 24/7 Travel Stores will match it dollar-for-dollar for the

first $30,000 donated. This will be the 4th annual Food Bank Fill-Up event, which has generated over

$100,000 for Kansas Food Banks over the last 3 years. Please come out and see us and help us raise $60,000

to fight hunger,” said Augustine.

Each food bank can use the funds raised during this event in their own way – whether for operating costs,

perishable groceries, or other needs.

Last year, 24/7 Travel Stores donated $57,996.25 to local food banks.

ABOUT 24/7 TRAVEL STORES:

24/7 Travel Stores has 10 locations to serve guests and travelers along the Interstate 70 and Interstate 135 corridors throughout Kansas. These stores are operated by local teams that live and shop in the surrounding area. Many have been with the company for longer than five years, and some have been with the company for as many as 35 years