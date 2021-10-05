Salina, KS

Help For Students to Return to College

October 5, 2021

A Kansas college is launching a new pathway for students who had to take a break from their education to return  to complete their degree.

According to Fort Hays State University, in collaboration with StraighterLine, new low-cost, competency-based online education courses will provide students a flexible way to restart their degree program.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, enrollment numbers began to decline nationwide. A recent report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center shows postsecondary enrollment nationwide dropped by 3.5% for the spring semester of 2021, reflecting a decline seven times larger than the previous year, directly correlated to undergraduate enrollment. In Kansas, the decline is even steeper, with enrollment numbers showing a decline of 6.3% statewide for the spring 2021 semester.

Research shows that people with bachelor’s degrees are more likely to be employed and earn higher wages than workers without degrees or only associate’s degrees. The 2020 Kansas Economic Report projects the largest increase in jobs to be among occupations requiring a bachelor’s degree. In Kansas, it is projected 20,453 jobs that require its employees to have a bachelor’s degree will be created between 2018-2028.

The Fort Hays State Academy courses are available anywhere, anytime — to work with a student’s schedule. Students can take up to three courses (nine credits) for a tuition cost of only $170 per month, including eTextbooks. In addition, the program offers student support online seven days a week, free online tutoring and math or writing assignment feedback.

The Academy program is open to students who were previously enrolled but stopped out before earning a degree. Students who enroll in the Academy can take up to three courses to earn up to nine credits toward a degree. These courses include Intro to Psychology, Intro to Sociology, Intro to Business, Medical Terminology, Intro to Criminal Justice, Survey of World History, Personal Fitness and Wellness, College Algebra, Intro to Statistics, and Anatomy and Physiology (A&P) I, and A&P I Lab.

The Fort Hays State Academy plans to launch in late October. Students who are interested in enrolling in or learning more about the Fort Hays State Academy can visit www.fhsu.edu/cpl/fhsu-academy.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

