Help Available For Those Struggling

Kansans who receive food assistance or are furloughed from federal jobs are scrambling to pay bills and feed their families as the federal government shutdown drags on. Tuesday was the deadline for the federal government to reopen so that November Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments could go out to beneficiaries. It takes 72 hours for the payments to process, according to the Kansas Department for Children and Families. More than 93,000 Kansas households — nearly 188,000 Kansans — use SNAP benefits to put food on their tables, DCF said in a press release. The bulk of those using SNAP are children. S

Salina-based Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas is reminding the community that help is available. Whether families are affected by the suspension of SNAP (food stamp) benefits or missing paychecks due to the ongoing shutdown, Catholic Charities remains a trusted and steady resource of hope across the region. According to the organization, they serve 31 counties across north central and northwest Kansas, providing compassionate assistance to anyone in need, regardless of faith or background.

“Our doors are open, our shelves are stocked, and our hearts are ready to serve,” said Megan Robl, Executive Director. “We are here to do what we’ve always done, which is help people in need. We never know what the future holds, but we know we serve an amazing region filled with compassionate people who step up time and time again to help their neighbors. As needs change, we’re confident our communities will respond with generosity as they always do. We anticipate an increased need, and we’re ready to do what it takes to ease the burden for those who are struggling.”

Available Services

Catholic Charities offers a range of services to help income-eligible families meet basic needs, with eligibility based on income and current circumstances:

Emergency financial assistance (designed to help bridge short-term gaps in rent, utilities and prescriptions)

Food boxes

Hygiene kits (including laundry detergent, dish soap, and personal care items)

Diaper assistance

Clothing vouchers

Gas vouchers

Eligibility has been temporarily extended to include federal employees who are not currently receiving pay. To ensure support reaches those most affected, staff will work with each individual to verify loss of income through documentation such as a pay stub showing $0 pay or an agency letter noting furlough or non-pay status.

In addition to its offices in Salina, Hays, and Manhattan, Catholic Charities’ three outreach vans travel to 29 rural communities each month to ensure resources reach families where they are. The November outreach schedule is available at www.ccnks.org/outreach.

With the holidays approaching, Catholic Charities is enrolling families in its Christmas Assistance Program (Adopt-a-Family), which provides clothing, household items, and other essentials to families in need. More information is available at www.ccnks.org/christmas-assistance.

For those experiencing emotional stress, licensed counselors at Catholic Charities are available to provide low-cost or no-cost mental health support. The agency also offers HOPE, a free, confidential emotional support chatbot, available 24/7 at www.ccnks.org/chatwithhope.

Catholic Charities also operates thrift stores in Hays and Salina, which are open to the public Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds from thrift sales support local assistance programs and help sustain ongoing services. www.ccnks.org/thriftstore

How to Help

Community members wishing to help are encouraged to donate food and hygiene items at any Catholic Charities office. A list of most-needed items can be found at www.ccnks.org/inkind.

All three offices are equipped with freezers and refrigerators, allowing the organization to accept and distribute fresh and frozen food donations. “If you have fresh food you’d like to share, we’ll make sure it reaches those who need it most,” Robl added.

Financial donations are always welcome, too. Donate online at www.ccnks.org/donate.

In uncertain times, Catholic Charities continues its mission of serving with compassion and hope. “Together,” Robl said, “we can ensure that no one faces hunger or hardship alone.”

For more information, visit www.ccnks.org or contact the nearest Catholic Charities office:

Salina: 785-825-0208

785-825-0208 Hays: 785-625-2644

785-625-2644 Manhattan: 785-323-0644

Photo by Enrico Mantegazza on Unsplash