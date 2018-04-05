Helicopters Inspecting Westar Powerlines

Westar Energy is inspecting power lines using specially equipped helicopters to fly along sections of the transmission system.

According to the company, the helicopters will fly low to capture images of selected transmission lines and substations. The images the captures will help identify areas that may need maintenance and create a more modern record of the transmission system. The flights provide a more precise and searchable visual record of the transmission system, which improves power grid efficiency and reliability.

Flights are planned through mid-April. Flights will generally be from two hours after dawn until two hours before sunset and may occur on the weekends. They will take place throughout the eastern Kansas area served by Westar Energy.

Two small helicopters will be used for the project: one yellow and white and one red.