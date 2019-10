The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries northwest of Salina.

Deputies say sometime between midnight and 1am on Tuesday morning, someone entered four unlocked vehicles that were parked near four homes north of I-70 on Hedville Road.

A stolen wallet was recovered in a nearby ditch but was missing a Lowe’s card and drivers license.

Also stolen was a garage door opener and DeWalt impact drill set worth $160.

There are no suspects.