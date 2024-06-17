Hedville Home Destroyed

No one was hurt after a home was destroyed by fire over the weekend.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that crews from Rural Fire Districts #3, #6 and #7 responded to a Friday night fire in the 7200 block of W. Railroad Avenue in Hedville.

Deputies say the house was being remodeled and that no one was inside when the fire began around 9pm. The cause is still under investigation.

The home is owned by Margaret McAdams and authorities say the loss and damage estimated at $250,000 includes many tools and materials that were burned inside.

Photos courtesy: Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office