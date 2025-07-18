Heavy Rains Lead to Flooding

Cleanup efforts are underway after heavy rains led to widespread flooding in the Kansas City area.

Some parts of the metro received up to a foot of rain after storms moved into the area Wednesday night and lasted until yesterday morning. Emergency crews had responded to nearly two-dozen rescue calls as of yesterday morning after flooding was reported in low-lying areas.

The heavy rains were to blame for power outages in the Kansas City area. The Board of Public Utilities in Kansas City, Kansas, says crews are working around the clock, but power may not be restored to some residents for days. I