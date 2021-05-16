Salina, KS

Heavy Rain Prompts Flooding

Todd PittengerMay 16, 2021

First responders were busy early Sunday morning performing water rescues north of Salina after up to 8 inches of rain fell in some areas.

Several roads in the northern part of Saline County were closed. First responders were going door to door along an area of Sandy Lane checking on the welfare of residents at a housing development. At least one home had 4 feet of water in the basement.

Overnight heavy rain dropped multiple inches of rain to areas north of Salina.

The National Weather Service received a report of just over 8 inches of rain in Bennington. Over 6 inches of rain was reported in Tescott.  Over 5.5 inches of rain was reported in New Cambria. A little over a half-inch of rain fell at the Salina Regional Airport.

Here are some rainfall amounts as reported to the National Weather Service:

 

0701 AM     HEAVY RAIN       6 WNW NEW CAMBRIA       38.92N 97.60W
05/16/2021  M5.86 INCH       SALINE             KS   PUBLIC           

            PERSONAL WEATHER STATION REPORTING 5.86 
            INCHES SINCE MIDNIGHT. 

0703 AM     HEAVY RAIN       NEW CAMBRIA             38.88N 97.50W
05/16/2021  M5.45 INCH       SALINE             KS   PUBLIC           

            PERSONAL WEATHER STATION REPORTING 5.45 
            INCHES SINCE MIDNIGHT. 

0705 AM     HEAVY RAIN       2 WSW NEW CAMBRIA       38.87N 97.54W
05/16/2021  M4.21 INCH       SALINE             KS   FIRE DEPT/RESCUE 

            WEATHER STATION AT SALINE COUNTY FIRE 
            DISTRICT 5 REPORTS 4.21 INCHES SINCE 
            MIDNIGHT. 

0707 AM     HEAVY RAIN       2 S NEW CAMBRIA         38.85N 97.50W
05/16/2021  M4.09 INCH       SALINE             KS   PUBLIC           

            PERSONAL WEATHER STATION REPORTING 4.09 
            INCHES SINCE MIDNIGHT. 

0545 AM     HEAVY RAIN       2 SE NEW CAMBRIA        38.86N 97.48W
05/16/2021  M2.91 INCH       SALINE             KS   CO-OP OBSERVER   

            24 HOUR RAINFALL REPORT

0710 AM     HEAVY RAIN       9 SE SYLVAN GROVE       38.94N 98.26W
05/16/2021  M2.19 INCH       LINCOLN            KS   PUBLIC           

            PERSONAL WEATHER STATION MEASURED 2.19 
            INCHES SINCE MIDNIGHT. 

0650 AM     HEAVY RAIN       2 NNE SALINA            38.84N 97.61W
05/16/2021  M2.09 INCH       SALINE             KS   MESONET          

            24 HOUR TOTAL 

0630 AM     HEAVY RAIN       3 NNW STRONG CITY       38.44N 96.56W
05/16/2021  M1.71 INCH       CHASE              KS   MESONET          

            24 HOUR RAINFALL TOTAL

