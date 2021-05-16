Heavy Rain Prompts Flooding

First responders were busy early Sunday morning performing water rescues north of Salina after up to 8 inches of rain fell in some areas.

Several roads in the northern part of Saline County were closed. First responders were going door to door along an area of Sandy Lane checking on the welfare of residents at a housing development. At least one home had 4 feet of water in the basement.

Overnight heavy rain dropped multiple inches of rain to areas north of Salina.

The National Weather Service received a report of just over 8 inches of rain in Bennington. Over 6 inches of rain was reported in Tescott. Over 5.5 inches of rain was reported in New Cambria. A little over a half-inch of rain fell at the Salina Regional Airport.

Here are some rainfall amounts as reported to the National Weather Service:

0701 AM HEAVY RAIN 6 WNW NEW CAMBRIA 38.92N 97.60W 05/16/2021 M5.86 INCH SALINE KS PUBLIC PERSONAL WEATHER STATION REPORTING 5.86 INCHES SINCE MIDNIGHT. 0703 AM HEAVY RAIN NEW CAMBRIA 38.88N 97.50W 05/16/2021 M5.45 INCH SALINE KS PUBLIC PERSONAL WEATHER STATION REPORTING 5.45 INCHES SINCE MIDNIGHT. 0705 AM HEAVY RAIN 2 WSW NEW CAMBRIA 38.87N 97.54W 05/16/2021 M4.21 INCH SALINE KS FIRE DEPT/RESCUE WEATHER STATION AT SALINE COUNTY FIRE DISTRICT 5 REPORTS 4.21 INCHES SINCE MIDNIGHT. 0707 AM HEAVY RAIN 2 S NEW CAMBRIA 38.85N 97.50W 05/16/2021 M4.09 INCH SALINE KS PUBLIC PERSONAL WEATHER STATION REPORTING 4.09 INCHES SINCE MIDNIGHT. 0545 AM HEAVY RAIN 2 SE NEW CAMBRIA 38.86N 97.48W 05/16/2021 M2.91 INCH SALINE KS CO-OP OBSERVER 24 HOUR RAINFALL REPORT 0710 AM HEAVY RAIN 9 SE SYLVAN GROVE 38.94N 98.26W 05/16/2021 M2.19 INCH LINCOLN KS PUBLIC PERSONAL WEATHER STATION MEASURED 2.19 INCHES SINCE MIDNIGHT. 0650 AM HEAVY RAIN 2 NNE SALINA 38.84N 97.61W 05/16/2021 M2.09 INCH SALINE KS MESONET 24 HOUR TOTAL 0630 AM HEAVY RAIN 3 NNW STRONG CITY 38.44N 96.56W 05/16/2021 M1.71 INCH CHASE KS MESONET 24 HOUR RAINFALL TOTAL