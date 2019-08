Police are investigating a business burglary in north Salina after a power washer was stolen.

Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that sometime between 1:30pm Wednesday and 5:30am Thursday morning someone forced open a door at Ramaco, located at 1024 W. Elm and stole a 300-pound power washer from inside the building.

Police suspect more than one person was involved in the crime.

The heavy equipment is valued at $4,000.