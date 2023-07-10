Heavy Equipment Taken on Joyride

Salina Police are looking for suspects who took and couple of pieces of heavy equipment on a joyride and caused damage.

Police say sometime late Thursday into Sunday afternoon vehicles belonging to Excel Dirt and Excavating were damaged. The heavy equipment had been were left parked at a worksite where trees are being removed behind the Salina YMCA

The windshield and a gas cap had been removed from a skid loader, and the vehicle had been driven around the area. Additionally, a combination loader / backhoe vehicle was driven around the area.

Along with the damage to the skid loader, markers which had been placed around the worksite had also been damaged or removed.

Total damage is estimated at $2,000.