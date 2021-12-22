Salina, KS

Heavy Equipment Destroyed by Fire

KSAL StaffDecember 22, 2021

A fire caused by a possible fuel leak destroys a piece of heavy equipment owned by Saline County.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a crew from Rural Fire District #1 was sent to the 6300 block of E. Water Well Road on Tuesday afternoon after a John Deere excavator burst into flames.

Deputies say county workers were improving a ditch in the area when the fire began. The excavator is valued at $50,000 and is listed as a total loss.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred on Tuesday afternoon around 2:43pm.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

