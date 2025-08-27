Heavy Equipment Damages Vehicles at K-State

Several vehicles in a parking lot on the campus of Kansas State University were badly damaged when a piece of heavy equipment fell onto them on Wednesday.

According to the school, on Wednesday a concrete pump truck fell near the Weber Hall construction site. The truck hit parked vehicles in the south end of the parking lot. Emergency responders arrived quickly and no injuries were reported.

The B1 parking lot was closed from Claflin Road to the Recycling Center as crews work to clear the area.

The accident is under investigation.