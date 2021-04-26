Heavy Damage From Downtown Dollar General Burglary

A window, front door and display are all damaged, and cigarettes are stolen from a downtown Salina business.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says someone threw a rock through a window at Dollar General, 140 S. Santa Fe Ave., at 2:55 a.m., Monday.

Police report finding a 5 foot by 5 foot window at the front of the business, as well as the front door shattered by what appears to be a rock that was found inside of the building. Also damaged is a glass display case for cigarettes where 46 packs of miscellaneous cigarettes are stolen.

Video surveillance from the store shows a male wearing a dark gray trench coat and a blue bandanna standing in front of the business. The subject is seen using the rock to gain entrance, damage the cigarette display, stuff his pockets with cartons of cigarettes and then leave.

Total loss, between damage and the burglary, comes out to $1,060.