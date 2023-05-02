Heathcare Center Offering Classes

Salina Family Healthcare Center is planning some upcoming classes.

According to the organization they will host upcoming CPR, AED, & First Aid classes.

“I took a call late last year asking if our clinic provided community CPR classes. Historically, we’ve only

provided CPR classes to our employees. I asked around and the idea really took off on its own,” said Genell

Heimer, Outreach Supervisor.

“We are really excited to offer both Basic Life Support for healthcare providers and Heartsaver CPR

classes for anyone who doesn’t work in healthcare. Most cardiac arrests occur outside of healthcare settings and

quality CPR is the single most valuable action someone can take to save a life before medical help arrives.

Special thanks to our Saline Co Fire Dept and LifeTouch EMS for guiding us through starting this program. They

have both been extremely helpful to make this education program successful at Salina Family Healthcare

Center.”

The first Heartsaver class will take place this Saturday from 8a-12p at Salina Family Healthcare Center,

651 E. Prescott. Each class will go over adult and pediatric CPR, how to use an AED, and basic

first aid training. Instructors are certified through the American Heart Association. Participants will receive

a two-year certification after the completion of the course. The cost of the Heartsaver class is $75.

The next class, on May 25th from 2-6pm, is just for teens aged 12-18. This class is especially

recommended for teens who plan to babysit, be camp counselors, and/or coach or officiate sports.

Please register for either class by calling Salina Family Healthcare Center’s Outreach Department at

785-825-7251, ext 642. You can view additional class dates and/or register online for a class here:

https://cpr.heart.org. Employers are encouraged to call the Outreach Department to inquire about group classes

provided at your location.