Police are investigating a residential burglary in north Salina.

According to Captain Mike Sweeney, sometime between January 22 and February 12, someone forced their way into a home in the 700 block of W. Pacific and stole a couple of Craftsman 1500 watt electric heaters.

Police say thieves also removed a filing cabinet and a large roll of tan and blue carpet that were stored in the garage.

Loss and damage is estimated at over $750.