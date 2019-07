Oppressive heat damaged part of a roadway in Hays on Wednesday.

The Hays Police Department said the heat buckled the road at 22nd and Canterbury according to KWCH. Both directions of travel between Douglas Drive and Canterbury Drive on 22nd Street will be closed until further notice.

Highs reached 100-103° across the state. When you factor in the humidity, the heat index (what it feels like) will climb to 105-107° in the afternoon.