Heat Advisory Today from 1pm to 9pm

By KSAL Staff July 26, 2023

Most of Kansas will deal with extreme temperatures for another day.

A Heat Advisory is in effect today from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for parts of central, south central and southeast Kansas.

The heat index could reach 107 degrees, and people are being advised to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS from the National Weather Service

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.