Heasley’s fam, friends see him deal

“Heasley’s awesome,” said right fielder Hunter Dozier, who plated Kansas City’s lone run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. “His past two starts — his only two starts — he’s looked really good. I’m a big fan of him on the mound.”

After coaching his son’s baseball teams from nearly the time Jon could walk, Rick Heasley was understandably emotional when looking out toward the man on the hill and reflecting on his journey. Rick’s morning text prayers had been answered and then some, and now there was nothing left to do but celebrate, complete with a group photo on the field following the final out.

The Heasley crew will do their best to be at Jon’s final start of the season, too, but either way, Rick Heasley will make time for another morning-of message to his son.

Jon Heasley wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Every day that I’m on the mound starting, I’m just waiting for that text,” he said. “It’s kind of something I look forward to every time. Same thing with my mom; she’s always shooting me a ‘good luck’ text as well.