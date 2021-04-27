Heartland Early Education Accepting Applications

Heartland Early Education is currently accepting applications for multiple early education programs.

According to USD 305, they are no accepting applications for:

USD 305 Preschool (located in each USD 305 elementary school)

Head Start Preschool (located at Heartland, 700 Jupiter, Salina)

Childcare Services for ages 0-5 (located at Heartland and partnering childcare centers)

Home Visitation (Early Head Start and Parents as Teachers)

Preschool

Heartland Early Education and USD 305 Preschool classes provide opportunities for qualifying children to learn social skills, self-regulation and grow in independence. These skills prepare children for the next step of learning and helps prepare them for kindergarten. Preschool teachers are highly skilled, with training in the field of early childhood education. Low teacher-to-student ratios provide a warm and caring environment based on relationships and connections.

USD 305 Preschool is available to qualifying 4-year olds in all elementary schools. Each student will attend either morning or afternoon sessions, Monday through Thursday. USD 305 Preschool follows the school calendar. Students applying now will begin classes on August 14.

Head Start Preschool for qualifying children will attend either morning or afternoon sessions, Monday through Thursday, or school day sessions, Monday through Friday. Head Start students applying now will begin classes on August 17.

Child Care

Parents are free to focus on their jobs when their child is cared for in a safe and nurturing environment. Heartland’s Early Head Start Child Care is a premier program, centered around the individual needs of each child. Highly trained and qualified teachers promote age-appropriate educational experiences throughout the day. Low child to adult ratios and small group sizes help ensure each child receives one-on-one attention from an adult who is able to take care of their unique needs. At Heartland, children thrive as they experience positive teacher-to-child interactions. They build relationships and connections through social experiences and teachers plan hands-on activities to meet the individual needs of infants and toddlers and provide responsive, relationship-based care. Early Head Start is here to support parents and give children an advantage in their school readiness journey.

Child care operates all year in the Heartland Early Education building, serving children 0-3. Hours available include 7:15 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Child care is also available for children ages 3-5 in our child care partners; hours vary.

Home Visitation

Early Head Start Home-Based families receive weekly 90-minute home visits with a Family Consultant trained in child development and social services and have an opportunity to participate in monthly group socializations.

Parents as Teachers (PAT) is a voluntary, home-based program offered to pregnant women and families with children birth to age three in the USD 305 service area. One-hour monthly home visits are provided by certified PAT Family Consultants along with monthly playgroups.