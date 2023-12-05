Heart of America Winter Weekly Recap

2023-2024 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Berean Acad. 0 0 1 0

Ell-Saline 0 0 1 0

Moundridge 0 0 1 0

Remington 0 0 1 0

Bennington 0 0 0 1

H. Trinity 0 0 0 1

Inman 0 0 0 1

Marion 0 0 0 1

Sedgwick 0 0 0 1

Sterling 0 0 0 1

2023-2024 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Bennington 0 0 1 0

Ell-Saline 0 0 1 0

Inman 0 0 1 0

Marion 0 0 1 0

Moundridge 0 0 1 0

Remington 0 0 1 0

Sterling 0 0 1 0

Berean Acad. 0 0 0 1

H. Trinity 0 0 0 1

Sedgwick 0 0 0 1

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2023-24 winter season has begun across the state of Kansas at the high school levels and the Heart of America Conference schools were busy this past week.

The HOA boys were more successful than the girls teams in the opening week of basketball for the 2023-24 season as the HOA boys posted a 7-3 record with all non-intraleague action taking place while the HOA girls won just 4 games against 6 losses.

The HOA schools which offer wrestling also saw action in the opening week.

Here is a look at what each of the six NCAA schools’ respective teams did in the opening week of their respective seasons this past week :

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team opened the 2023-24 season Friday night when they lost 40-32 against Sylvan. … The Bulldog boys scored a 71-21 victory to open the season Friday night.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team opened the 2023-24 season Friday night with a 50-35 victory against Central Plains. … The Warrior boys suffered a 44-27 loss against Central Plains in their season opener.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team opened the 2023-24 season Friday night with a 51-28 victory against Herington. … The Cardinal boys scored a 67-20 victory against Herington to open their 2023-24 season. … The Lady Cardinal wrestling team competed in the McPherson tournament Saturday where they finished in 16th place with 7 points.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team opened the 2023-24 season on a down note Friday night when they lost 49-42 against Haven. … The Celtic boys basketball team suffered a 69-37 loss against Haven.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team opened the 2023-24 season Friday night when they dropped a 51-44 contest against Minneapolis. … The Teuton boys basketball team scored a 37-27 victory against Minneapolis Friday night.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team suffered a 51-30 loss against Goessell Friday night in the 2023-24 season opener. … The Warrior boys scored a 59-30 victory against Goessell Friday night. … The Warrior boys’ wrestling team competed in the Burlington Duals Friday and lost its only dual 42-39 against Maize South.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team opened the 2023-24 season Friday night with a 58-30 victory against Elyria Christian. … The Wildcat boys scored a 65-41 victory in their contest against Elyria Christian.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team opened the 2023-24 season Friday night with a 66-40 victory against Bluestem. … The Bronco boys scored an 89-39 victory against Bluestem Friday night. … The Bronco wrestling team opened its season Friday competing in the Pratt tournament where they finished in 15th place with 11 points.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team opened the 2023-24 season with a 49-21 victory against Halstead Friday night. … The Cardinal boys basketball team suffered a 77-57 loss in their game against Halstead. …

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team lost 57-10 against Hillsboro Friday night to open the 2023-24 season. … The Black Bear boys basketball team scored a 48-43 victory against Hillsboro Friday night.