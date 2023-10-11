Heart of America Weekly Update

2023 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Marion 4 0 6 0

Moundridge 2 0 6 0

Sedgwick 3 1 5 1

Sterling 3 1 3 3

Ell-Saline 2 1 5 1

Hutch Trinity 2 2 3 3

Inman 1 4 2 4

Bennington 0 2 3 3

Remington 0 5 1 5

Friday, October 6

Bennington 62, Rock Hills 14

Moundridge 60, Solomon 0

Ell-Saline 40, Clifton-Clyde 26

Medicine Lodge 16, Hutchinson Trinity 14

Inman 20, Ellinwood 12

Marion 32, Council Grove 14

Sedgwick 42, Remington 7

Conway Springs 39, Sterling 13

Friday, October 13

Bennington at Lincoln

Ell-Saline at Washington

Sterling at Hutch Trinity

Conway Springs at Inman

Marion at Bluestem

Goessel at Moundridge

Remington at Minneapolis

Belle Plaine at Sedgwick

SOCCER

W L

Berean Academy Soccer 5 7

Tuesday, October 3

Berean Academy 8, Wichita Defenders 1

Thursday, October 5

Augusta 1, Berean Academy 0

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

There was just one head-to-head match up this past week between Heart of America conference football teams, which was won by Sedgwick, which defeated Remington 42-7.

That game, however, did not play into the standings as Sedgwick has a 3-1 HOA record and stands at 5-1 overall while the two teams atop of the HOA standings, Marion and Moundridge, each won their non-conference showdowns this past week and each advanced to 6-0 on the season.

Marion and Moundridge are not scheduled to meet up on the gridiron this season and will possibly share the 2023 HOA football championship.

This week will, once again, see just one HOA battle, which will be played in Hutchinson where the Sterling Black Bears will put their 3-1 HOA record on the line against the Celtics’ 2-2 HOA mark.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in football and volleyball this past week :

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog football team evened its seasonal record at 3-3 this past Friday night with a 62-14 victory against Rock Hills. The Bulldogs will look to move above .500 this Friday night when they play at Lincoln. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team traveled to Sterling Tuesday night for an HOA doubleheader and swept the two matches, winning the opener by a 2-1 count and completing the sweep by winning the nightcap 2-0. The Lady Bulldogs improved to 25-5 overall and 12-4 in the HOA Thursday when they swept an HOA doubleheader against Hutchinson Trinity, winning each match by the same 2-0 count.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinal football team improved to 5-1 on the season Friday night with a 40-26 victory against Clifton-Clyde. The Cardinals will look for their 6th win of the season Friday night against Lincoln. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team hosted Inman Tuesday night for an HOA doubleheader and got swept in both matches, falling 2-0 in the opener and again 2-0 in the nightcap. The Lady Cardinals traveled to Marion Thursday for an HOA doubleheader and split the two matches, falling 2-0 in the opener but winning the nightcap 2-1.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Warrior soccer team snapped a 5-match losing skid Tuesday night when they played host to the Wichita Defenders and scored an 8-1 victory. The Warrior soccer team got shutout by Augusta 1-0 Thursday. …. The Lady Warrior volleyball team hosted Moundridge Tuesday night in an HOA doubleheader and split the two matches. The Lady Warriors won the opener 2-1, but lost the nightcap 2-1. The Lady Warriors hosted Sterling for an HOA doubleheader Thursday night and split the two matches as the Warriors won the opener 2-1 but dropped the nightcap 2-0.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic football team saw their 2-game winning streak snapped Friday night when they suffered a 16-14 loss at Medicine Lodge. The Celtics will look to return the winning side of the coin this Friday night when they take HOA rival Sterling. … The Lady Celtic volleyball team traveled to Remington Tuesday night for an HOA doubleheader and got swept, losing the opening match 2-1, and falling 2-0 in the nightcap. The Lady Celtics traveled to Bennington Thursday night and got swept in an HOA doubleheader, losing each match by the same 2-0 count.

INMAN

The Teuton football team scored their 2nd win of the season Friday night when they defeated Ellinwood 20-12. The Teutons will look to put together a winning streak this Friday night when they play host to Conway Springs. … The Lady Teuton volleyball team traveled to Ell-Saline Tuesday night for an HOA doubleheader and swept both matches, winning the opener 2-0 and completing the sweep with a 2-0 win in the nightcap. The Lady Teutons had their 9 match winning streak halted Thursday night when they played a single match against Little River in the best of 5 match and lost 3-1.

MARION

The Warriors remained undefeated on the season Friday night with a 32-14 win against Council Grove. The Warriors will look for their 7th win of the season this Friday night when they play at Bluestem. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team traveled to Sedgwick Tuesday night for an HOA doubleheader and got swept in both matches, falling by 2-0 counts in each match. The Lady Warriors played host to Ell-Saline Thursday in an HOA doubleheader and split the two matches. The Lady Warriors won the opener 2-0 but dropped the nightcap 2-1.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat football scored their 6th win of the season, against no losses, Friday night when they defeated Solomon 60-0. The Wildcats will look to remain undefeated this Friday night when they play hot to Goessel. … The Lady Wildcat volleyball team traveled to Elbing Tuesday night for an HOA doubleheader against Berean Academy and split the two matches. The Lady Wildcats dropped the opener 2-1 but bounced back to win the nightcap by the same 2-1 count.

REMINGTON

The Bronco football suffered its fifth loss of the season when they lost 42-7 against Sedgwick. The Broncos will look for their second win of the season this Friday night when they play at Minneapolis. … The Lady Bronco volleyball team hosted Hutchinson Trinity Tuesday night in an HOA doubleheader and swept the two matches, winning the opener 2-1 and completing the sweep with a 2-0 win in the nightcap. The Lady Broncos traveled to Sedgwick Thursday night and got swept, losing each match by the same 2-0 count.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal football team scored an HOA victory Friday night when they defeated Remington 42-7. The Cardinals will look for their sixth win of the season this Friday night when they play host to Belle Plaine. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team hosted Marion Tuesday night in an HOA doubleheader and swept the two matches, winning both by 2-0 counts. The Lady Cardinals hosted Remington Thursday night in an HOA doubleheader and swept the night, winning each match by the same 2-0 count.

STERLING

The Black Bear football team suffered their third loss of the season Friday night when they lost 39-13 against Conway Springs. The Black Bears will look to move back above .500 this Friday night when they play at Hutch Trinity in an HOA showdown. … The Lady Black Bear volleyball team hosted Bennington Tuesday night for an HOA doubleheader and got swept in both matches, falling 2-1 in the opener and 2-0 in the nightcap. The Lady Black Bears traveled to Berean Academy Thursday night and split the HOA doubleheader as they dropped the opener 2-1 but won the nightcap 2-0.