Heart of America Weekly Update

2023-2024 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 9 0 17 3

Berean Acad. 8 1 15 5

Inman 7 2 14 6

Bennington 5 4 11 9

Remington 5 4 11 9

Sterling 4 5 7 13

Ell-Saline 4 5 11 9

Marion 3 6 7 13

H. Trinity 1 7 3 16

Sedgwick 0 9 2 18

Monday, February 19

Berean Academy 42, Bennington 31

Ell-Saline 54, Rural Vista 34

Tuesday, February 20

Inman 52, Bennington 46

Berean Academy 41, Marion 29

Ell-Saline 51, Hutch Trinity 36

Moundridge 59, Sterling 36

Remington 53, Sedgwick 30

Monday, February 26

Bennington vs. Mission Valley (Wabaunsee 2A sub-state)

Marion vs. Hillsboro (Marion 2A sub-state)

Inman vs. Chase County (Marion 2A sub-state)

Moundridge vs. Herington (Marion 2A sub-state)

Berean Academy vs. Ell-Saline (Marion 2A sub-state)

Sterling vs. Medicine Lodge (Meade 2A sub-state)

Sedgwick vs. Wichita Independent (Sedgwick 2A sub-state)

Remington vs. Hutch Trinity (Sedgwick 2A sub-state)

2023-2024 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sterling 8 1 18 2

Bennington 8 1 16 4

Moundridge 8 1 17 3

Ell-Saline 6 4 16 4

H. Trinity 4 5 9 11

Remington 4 5 10 10

Berean Acad. 3 6 9 11

Marion 2 7 8 12

Sedgwick 2 7 5 15

Inman 0 9 7 13

Monday, February 19

Bennington 50, Berean Academy 36

Ell-Saline 78, Rural Vista 39

Tuesday, February 20

Bennington 56, Inman 31

Berean Academy 38, Marion 27

Ell-Saline 58, Hutch Trinity 37

Moundridge 54, Sterling 52

Remington 43, Sedgwick 34

Tuesday, February 27

Bennington vs. Wabaunsee (Wabaunsee 2A sub-state)

Moundridge vs. Herington (Marion 2A sub-state)

Berean Academy vs. Hillsboro (Marion 2A sub-state)

Ell-Saline vs. Inman (Marion 2A sub-state)

Marion vs. Chase County (Marion 2A sub-state)

Sterling vs. Leoti (Meade 2A sub-state)

Sedgwick vs. Wichita Classical (Sedgwick 2A sub-state)

Remington vs. Garden Plain (Sedgwick 2A sub-state)

Hutch Trinity vs. Wichita Independent (Sedgwick 2A sub-state)

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2023-24 Kansas high school postseason continued this past week with the completion of the state wrestling tournaments for both boys and girls.

The Heart of America Conference did not have any individuals qualify for the girls’ state tournament but were represented by a pair of teams in the boys’ state meet in Salina.

Both the Marion Warriors and Remington Bronco boys’ wrestling teams scored 7 points each in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament and finished tied for 46th place.

On the basketball courts, the 2023-24 regular season is complete with teams preparing to begin sub-state play this week.

Here is a look at what each of the 10 HOA teams have done in the past week in their respective seasons :

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball lost 42-31 against Berean Academy Monday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 52-46 Tuesday against Inman. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team defeated Berean Academy 50-36 Monday. The Bulldogs defeated Inman 56-31 Tuesday.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Bennington 42-31 Monday. The Lady Warriors defeated Marion 41-29 Tuesday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team lost 50-36 against Bennington Monday. The Warriors defeated Marion 38-27 Tuesday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team defeated Rural Vista 54-34 Monday. The Lady Cardinals defeated Hutchinson Trinity 51-36 Tuesday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team defeated Rural Vista 78-39 Monday. The Cardinals defeated Hutchinson Trinity 58-37 Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team lost 51-26 against Ell-Saline Tuesday. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team lost 58-37 against Ell-Saline Tuesday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team defeated Bennington 52-46 Tuesday. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team lost 56-31 against Bennington Tuesday.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team lost 41-29 against Berean Academy Tuesday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team lost 38-27 against Berean Academy Tuesday. … The Warrior boys’ wrestling team finished tied for 46th place with 7 points in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcats basketball team defeated Sterling 59-36 Tuesday. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team defeated Sterling 54-52 Tuesday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team defeated Sedgwick 53-30 Tuesday. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team defeated Sedgwick 43-34 Tuesday. … The Bronco boys’ wrestling team finished tied for 46th place in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament with 7 points.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team lost 53-30 against Remington Tuesday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team lost 43-34 against Remington Tuesday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team lost 59-36 against Moundridge Tuesday. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team lost 54-52 against Moundridge Tuesday.