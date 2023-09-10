Heart of America Weekly Recap

2023 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Marion 2 0 2 0

Moundridge 2 0 2 0

Sedgwick 2 0 2 0

Sterling 1 1 1 1

Hutch Trinity 1 1 1 1

Bennington 0 1 1 1

Ell-Saline 0 1 1 1

Inman 0 2 0 2

Remington 0 2 0 2

Friday, September 8

Moundridge 52, Bennington 6

Ell-Saline 44, Hanover 28

Hutch Trinity 41, Remington 7

Sedgwick 35, Inman 20

Marion 19, Sterling 0

Friday, September 15

Lincoln Pius X at Bennington

Moundridge at Wichita Independent

Little River at Ell-Saline

Marion at Hutch Trinity

Remington at Inman

Sedgwick at Sterling

SOCCER

W L

Berean Academy Soccer 3 1

Friday, September 8

Wichita Defenders at Berean Academy

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The Heart of America high school football conference features three teams that are still undefeated on the season, two that are still searching for their first win and four others who are playing .500 ball after two weeks of the 2023 season.

Marion, Moundridge and Sedgwick’s football teams are still undefeated two weeks into the season while Inman and Remington are still searching for their first wins of the young year.

While the three undefeated teams can all move to 3-0 this week, as none of the three are set for showdowns this week, but after three weeks the HOA will still have one winless team, but only won, as Remington is scheduled to play at Inman this Friday where one team will find its first win of the season.

Sterling, Hutch Trinity, Bennington and Ell-Saline have each tasted each side of the winning and losing thus far this season.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in football and volleyball this past week :

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog football team suffered its first loss of the season Friday night, falling 52-6 against Moundridge. The Bulldogs will look to get back on the winning route this Friday night when they step outside of Heart of America play and take on Lincoln Pius X. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team got swept in an HOA doubleheader against Inman Tuesday, falling 2-1 in the opening match and 2-0 in the nightcap. The Lady Bulldogs competed in the Sylvan tournament Saturday where they went 4-1 with 2-0 victories against Cunningham, Lakeside, Natoma and Logan but falling 2-1 against Minneapolis.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinal football team scored its first victory of 2023 Friday night when it defeated Hanover 44-28. The Cardinals will look for its second win of the season this Friday night when they play host to Little River. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team improved to 5-1 on the season Tuesday night when they swept an HOA doubleheader against Remington, winning both matches by 2-1 counts. The Lady Cardinals competed in the Solomon tournament Saturday where they competed against Flint hills Christian, Elyria Christian, Wakefield and Solomon and scored a 2-0 victory against Elyria Christian.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Warrior soccer team picked up its 4th win of the season Friday night when they scored an 8-0 shutout against the Wichita defenders. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team got swept by Sedgwick Tuesday night, dropping both matches by 2-0 counts. The Lady Warriors competed in the Centre tournament Saturday where they competed against Little River, Centre, Wichita Classical and Marion, falling 2-1 against Marion and 2-0 against Little River.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic football team evened its record at 1-1 Friday night with a 41-7 victory against Remington. The Celtics will look to win their 2nd game of 2023 this Friday night when they host Marion in another HOA showdown. … The Lady Celtic volleyball team split its HOA doubleheader against Sterling Tuesday evening, falling 2-0 in the opener, but winning the nightcap also by a 2-0 count. The Lady Celtics competed in the Haven tournament Saturday where they won 1 of their 5 matches, knocking off Haven 2-1 but falling 2-0 against Cheney and Kingman and 2-1 against Garden Plain twice and Inman.

INMAN

The Teuton football team suffered its 2nd loss of the season Friday night, falling 35-20 against HOA rival Sedgwick. The Teutons will search for their first win this Friday night when they play host to Remington, another team still searching for their first win, in another HOA showdown. … The Lady Teuton volleyball team swept an HOA doubleheader from Bennington Tuesday night, winning the opener 2-1 and completing the sweep with a 2-0 in the 2nd match. The Lady Teutons competed in the Haven tournament Saturday where they lost their first match 2-1 against Cheney but rebounded to defeat Garden Plain 2-0, Haven 2-0, Hutchin Trinity 2-0 and Kingman 2-0.

MARION

The Warrior football team picked up its first win of the 2023 season Friday night when it knocked off Sterling 19-0. The Warriors will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they travel to play at Hutch Trinity in another HOA showdown. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team swept both matches of an HOA doubleheader against Moundridge Tuesday night, winning both matches by 2-1 counts. The Lady Warriors traveled to Lost Springs Saturday to compete in the Centre tournament where they won 3 of their 5 matches, knocking off Rural Vista 2-0, Herington 2-1 and Berean Academy 2-1, but losing 2-1 against Wichita Classical and 2-0 against Little River.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat football team picked up its 2nd win of 2023 Friday night when they defeated Bennington 52-6. The Wildcats will look to move to 3-0 on the season this Friday night when they play at Wichita Independent. … The Lady Wildcat volleyball team dropped both matches of its HOA doubleheader against Marion Tuesday, dropping both matches by 2-1 counts. The Lady Wildcats traveled to Goessell Saturday where they went 3-2 in the tournament, scoring 2-0 wins against Canton-Galva, Central Christian and Fairfield but falling 2-0 against Goessell and Sedgwick.

REMINGTON

The Bronco football team suffered its 2nd loss of 2023 Friday night, falling 41-7 against Hutch Trinity. The Broncos will search for their first win of the season this Friday night when they play at Inman in another HOA showdown. … The Lady Bronco volleyball team got swept in an HOA doubleheader against Ell-Saline Tuesday night, falling 2-1 in both matches. The Lady Broncos competed in the Flint hills tournament Saturday where they competed against Burrton, Cedar Vale and Flint hills.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal football team improved to 2-0 on the season Friday night with a 35-20 victory against Inman. The Cardinals will look to move to 3-0 on the season this Friday night when they play at Serling in another HOA showdown. …

Volleyball – The Lady Cardinal volleyball team improved to 11-0 on the season Tuesday night when they swept an HOA doubleheader against Berean Academy, winning both matches by 2-0 counts. The Lady Cardinals competed in the Goessell tournament Saturday where they won all five matches to win the championship as they defeated Burton, Canton-Galva, Goessell, Moundridge and St. Paul all by 2-0 counts.

STERLING

The Black Bear football team suffered its 2nd loss of the 2023 season Friday night when they lost 19-0 against Marion. The Black Bears will look to get into the win column this Friday night when they play host to Sedgwick in another HOA showdown. … The Lady Black Bear volleyball team split an HOA doubleheader with Hutchinson Trinity Tuesday evening as they won the opener 2-0, but lost the nightcap 2-0.