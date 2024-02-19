Heart of America Weekly Recap

2023-2024 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 8 0 16 3

Berean Acad. 6 1 13 5

Inman 6 2 13 6

Bennington 4 3 10 7

Remington 4 4 10 8

Sterling 4 4 7 10

Ell-Saline 3 5 10 9

Marion 3 6 7 12

H. Trinity 1 7 3 16

Sedgwick 0 8 3 17

Monday, February 12

Inman 53, Marion 30

Tuesday, February 13

Bennington 43, Ell-Saline 42

Elyria Christian 29, Berean Academy 24

Marion 59, Hutch Trinity 47

Inman 48, Remington 44

Moundridge 51, Sedgwick 33

St. John-Hudson 68, Sterling 42

Thursday, February 15

Moundridge 57, Remington 48

Ell-Saline 40, Wichita Classical 35

Friday, February 16

Moundridge 39, Berean Academy 30

Ell-Saline 43, Sterling 33

Hutch Trinity 53, Sedgwick 48

Ellsworth 41, Bennington 26

Little River 57, Inman 42

Marion 27, Elyria Christian 24

Monday, February 19

Derby at Newton

Berean Academy at Bennington

Ell-Saline at Rural Vista

Concordia at Chapman

Tuesday, February 20

Bennington at Inman

Berean Academy at Marion

Hutch Trinity at Ell-Saline

Sterling at Moundridge

Remington at Sedgwick

2023-2024 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sterling 8 0 17 1

Moundridge 8 0 16 3

Ell-Saline 5 3 14 4

Bennington 5 2 13 4

Remington 4 5 11 9

Berean Acad. 2 5 8 10

H. Trinity 3 45 7 11

Marion 2 6 8 11

Sedgwick 2 6 5 14

Inman 0 8 7 12

Monday, February 12

Marion 38, Inman 30

Tuesday, February 13

Bennington 48, Ell-Saline 41

Hutch Trinity 60, Marion 50

Remington 40, Inman 38

Moundridge 43, Sedgwick 32

Elyria Christian 48, Berean Academy 34

Sterling 63, St. John-Hudson 39

Thursday, February 15

Moundridge 54, Remington 28

Ell-Saline 65, Wichita Classical 54

Friday, February 16

Moundridge 41, Berean Academy 33

Sterling 75, Ell-Saline 48

Sedgwick 69, Hutch Trinity 58

Bennington 46, Ellsworth 32

Inman 38, Little River 24

Elyria Christian 61, Marion 18

Tuesday, February 20

Bennington at Inman

Berean Academy at Marion

Hutch Trinity at Ell-Saline

Sterling at Moundridge

Remington at Sedgwick

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2023-24 high school winter sports season is wrapping up and this past weekend saw the boys’ regional wrestling tournaments take center stage where the Heart of America Conference saw two schools qualify a combined three individual wrestlers for this coming weekend’s Class 3-2-1A state tournament in Hays.

The Marion Warrior boys’ wrestling team qualified two wrestlers while the Remington Broncos qualified one wrestler to represent the HOA at the state tournament.

The basketball teams, across the HOA, are fine-tuning their games for the postseason which will also begin later this month.

Here is a look at what each of the 10 HOA teams have done in the past week in their respective seasons :

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Ell-Saline 43-42 Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 41-26 Friday against Ellsworth. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team defeated Ell-Saline 48-41 Tuesday. The Bulldogs defeated Ellsworth 46-32 Friday. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team competed in the Southeast of Saline regional tournament but the Bulldogs weren’t able to score any points.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team lost 29-24 against Elyria Christian Tuesday. The Lady Warriors lost 39-30 against Moundridge Friday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team lost 48-34 Tuesday against Elyria Christian. The Warriors lost 41-33 against Moundridge Friday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team lost 43-42 against Bennington Tuesday. The Lady Cardinals defeated Wichita Classical 40-35 Thursday. The Lady Cardinals defeated Sterling 43-33 Friday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team lost to Bennington 48-41 Tuesday. The Cardinals defeated Wichita Classical 65-54 Thursday. The Cardinals lost 75-48 Friday against Sterling. … The Cardinal boys’ wrestling team placed 20th at the Southeast of Saline regional wrestling tournament with 3 points but did not qualify anyone for the state tournament.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team lost 59-47 against Marion Tuesday. The Lady Celtics defeated Sedgwick 53-48 Friday. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team defeated Marion 60-50 Tuesday. The Celtics lost 69-58 Friday against Sedgwick.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team defeated Marion 53-30 Monday night. The Lady Teutons defeated Remington 48-44 Tuesday. The Lady Teutons lost 57-42 against Little River Friday. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team lost 38-30 against Marion Monday night. The Teutons lost 40-38 against Remington Tuesday. The Teutons defeated Little River 38-24 Friday.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team lost 53-30 against Inman Monday night. The Lady Warriors defeated Hutchinson Trinity 59-47 Tuesday. The Lady Warriors defeated Elyria Christian 27-24 Friday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team defeated Inman 38-30 Monday night. The Warriors lost 60-50 against Hutchinson Trinity Tuesday. The Warriors lost 61-18 against Elyria Christian Friday. … The Warrior boys’ wrestling team finished in 12th place with 45 points and qualified two individuals for the state tournament from the Eureka regional tournament.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team defeated Sedgwick 51-33 Tuesday. The Lady Wildcats defeated Remington 57-48 Thursday night. The Lady Wildcats defeated Berean Academy 39-30 Friday. … The Wildcats defeated Sedgwick 43-32 Tuesday. The Wildcats defeated Remington 54-28 Thursday. The Wildcats defeated Berean Academy 41-33 Friday. … The Wildcat boys’ wrestling team competed in the Southeast of Saline regional tournament but was unable to score any points.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team lost 48-44 against Inman Tuesday. The Lady Broncos lost 57-48 against Moundridge Thursday. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team defeated Inman 40-38 Tuesday. The Broncos lost 54-28 against Moundridge Thursday. … The Bronco boys’ wrestling team finished in 15th place with 26 points and one individual that qualified for the state tournament from the Eureka regional tournament.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team lost 51-33 against Moundridge Tuesday. The Lady Cardinals lost 53-48 Friday against Hutchinson Trinity. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team lost 43-32 against Moundridge Tuesday. The Cardinals defeated Hutchinson Trinity 69-58 Friday. …

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team lost 68-42 Tuesday against St. John-Hudson. The Lady Black Bears lost 43-33 against Ell-Saline Friday. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team defeated St. John-Hudson 63-39 Tuesday. The Black Bears defeated Ell-Saline 75-48 Friday.