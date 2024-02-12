Heart of America Weekly Recap

2023-2024 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Berean Acad. 6 0 13 3

Moundridge 5 0 13 3

Inman 4 2 11 5

Remington 4 2 10 6

Sterling 4 3 7 9

Bennington 3 3 9 6

Marion 2 5 5 11

Ell-Saline 2 4 8 8

Sedgwick 0 6 3 15

H. Trinity 0 6 2 15

Monday, February 5

Remington 42, Ell-Saline 33

Inman 66, Hutch Trinity 32

Tuesday, February 6

Berean Academy 39, Remington 31

Inman 42, Ell-Saline 33

Moundridge 41, Marion 35

Sterling 44, Sedgwick 28

Thursday, February 8

Moundridge 54, Bennington 47

Friday, February 9

Bennington 30, Remington 19

Berean Academy 50, Sterling 33

Ell-Saline 39, Marion 35

Moundridge 63, Hutch Trinity 27

Inman 61, Sedgwick 19

Monday, February 12

Marion at Inman

Tuesday, February 13

Ell-Saline at Bennington

Elyria Christian at Berean Academy

Hutch Trinity at Marion

Inman at Remington

Moundridge at Sedgwick

Sterling at St. John-Hudson

Thursday, February 15

Wichita Classical at Ell-Saline

Remington at Moundridge

Friday, February 16

Bennington at Ellsworth

Berean Academy at Moundridge

Ell-Saline at Sterling

Sedgwick at Hutch Trinity

Inman at Little River

Marion at Elyria Christian

2023-2024 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sterling 7 0 15 1

Moundridge 5 0 13 3

Ell-Saline 5 1 13 2

Bennington 4 2 11 4

Remington 3 4 10 8

Berean Acad. 2 4 8 8

H. Trinity 2 4 6 10

Marion 1 5 7 9

Sedgwick 1 5 4 13

Inman 0 6 6 10

Monday, February 5

Ell-Saline 46, Remington 41

Hutch Trinity 60, Inman 55

Tuesday, February 6

Remington 36, Berean Academy 33

Ell-Saline 61, Inman 38

Moundridge 65, Marion 38

Sterling 55, Sedgwick 23

Thursday, February 8

Bennington 62, Moundridge 60

Friday, February 9

Bennington 54, Remington 52

Sterling 57, Berean Academy 37

Ell-Saline 63, Marion 27

Moundridge 72, Hutch Trinity 47

Sedgwick 30, Inman 27

Monday, February 12

Marion at Inman

Tuesday, February 13

Ell-Saline at Bennington

Elyria Christian at Berean Academy

Hutch Trinity at Marion

Inman at Remington

Moundridge at Sedgwick

Sterling at St. John-Hudson

Thursday, February 15

Wichita Classical at Ell-Saline

Remington at Moundridge

Friday, February 16

Bennington at Ellsworth

Berean Academy at Moundridge

Ell-Saline at Sterling

Sedgwick at Hutch Trinity

Inman at Little River

Marion at Elyria Christian

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The postseason for the 2023-24 winter season across the state of Kansas has begun at the high school level.

The Heart of America conference in Kansas had four teams compete this past Saturday in the 2024 Girls Wrestling regional tournament. Unfortunately, the HOA did not have any individual state qualifiers, but the HOA was represented and will be represented next Saturday when the boys begin their regional competition.

On the basketball courts, the HOA teams are heading toward the finish line of the 2023-24 regular season.

Here is a look at what each of the 10 HOA teams have done in the past week in their respective seasons :

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Remington 30-19 Friday night. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team defeated Remington 54-52 Friday.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Remington 39-31 Tuesday night. The Lady Warriors defeated Sterling 50-33 Friday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team lost 36-33 to Remington Tuesday. The Warriors lost 57-37 against Sterling Friday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team lost 42-33 against Remington Monday night. The Lady Cardinals lost 42-33 against Berean Academy Tuesday night. The Lady Cardinals defeated Marion 39-35 Friday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team earned a 46-41 victory against Remington Monday night. The Cardinals defeated Inman 61-38 Tuesday. The Cardinals defeated Marion 63-27 Friday. … The Lady Cardinal wrestling team finished in 23rd place with 13 points Saturday in the McPherson regional tournament, but did not have any individuals qualify for the state tournament.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team defeated Inman 66-32 Monday night. The Lady Celtics lost 63-27 against Moundridge Friday. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team defeated Inman 60-55 Monday night. The Celtics lost 72-47 against Moundridge Friday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 66-32 Monday night. The Lady Teutons defeated Ell-Saline 42-33 Tuesday night. The Lady Teutons defeated Sedgwick 61-14. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team lost 60-55 against Hutchinson Trinity Monday night. The Teutons lost 61-38 against Ell-Saline Tuesday. The Teutons lost 30-27 against Sedgwick Friday.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team lost 41-35 against Moundridge Tuesday night. The Lady Warriors lost 39-35 against Ell-Saline Friday. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team lost 65-38 against Moundridge Tuesday. The Warriors lost 63-27 against Ell-Saline Friday. … The Lady Warrior wrestling team competed Saturday in the Columbus regional tournament but did not score any points and finished tied for 31st place.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team defeated Marion 41-35 Tuesday night. The Lady Wildcats defeated Bennington 54-47 Thursday. The Lady Wildcats defeated Hutchinson Trinity 63-27 Friday. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team defeated Marion 65-38 Tuesday. The Wildcats suffered a 62-60 loss against Bennington Thursday. The Wildcats defeated Hutchinson Trinity 72-47 Friday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team earned a 42-33 victory against Ell-Saline Monday night. The Lady Broncos lost 39-31 against Berean Academy Tuesday night. The Lady Broncos lost 30-19 against Bennington Friday. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team dropped a 46-41 contest against Ell-Saline Monday night. The Broncos earned a 36-33 victory against Berean Academy Tuesday. The Broncos lost 54-52 against Bennington Friday. … The Lady Bronco wrestling team competed in the Columbus tournament Saturday but did not score any points and finished tied for 31st place.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team lost 44-28 against Sterling Tuesday night. The Lady Cardinals lost 61-19 against Inman Friday. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team lost 55-23 against Sterling Tuesday. The Cardinals defeated Inman 30-27 Friday. … The Lady Cardinal wrestling team competed in the McPherson regional tournament Saturday where they finished in 25th place with 8 points but did not qualify any individuals for the state tournament.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team defeated Sedgwick 44-28 Tuesday night. The Lady Black Bears lost 50-33 against Berean Academy Friday. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team defeated Sedgwick 55-23 Tuesday. The Black Bears defeated Berean Academy 57-37 Friday.