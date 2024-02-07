Heart of America Weekly Recap

2023-2024 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Berean Acad. 4 0 11 3

Remington 3 0 9 4

Moundridge 2 0 10 3

Sterling 3 2 6 8

Bennington 2 2 8 6

Marion 2 3 5 9

Inman 1 2 8 5

Ell-Saline 1 2 7 6

Sedgwick 0 4 3 13

H. Trinity 0 4 2 13

Monday, January 29

Ell-Saline 61, Sedgwick 32

Tuesday, January 30

Bennington 53, Hutch Trinity 30

Berean Academy 48, Inman 37

Moundridge 53, Ell-Saline 27

Marion 51, Sedgwick 37

Remington 49, Sterling 33

Friday, February 2

Bennington 40, Sedgwick 21

Berean Academy 49, Ell-Saline 35

Remington 53, Hutch Trinity 42

Moundridge 46, Inman 45

Sterling 44, Marion 36

Monday, February 5

Ell-Saline at Remington

Inman at Hutch Trinity

Tuesday, February 6

Berean Academy at Remington

Inman at Ell-Saline

Moundridge at Marion

Sedgwick at Sterling

Thursday, February 8

Bennington at Moundridge

Friday, February 9

Remington at Bennington

Sterling at Berean Academy

Marion at Ell-Saline

Hutch Trinity at Moundridge

Sedgwick at Inman

2023-2024 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sterling 5 0 14 1

Moundridge 2 0 11 2

Bennington 3 1 10 4

Remington 2 1 9 6

Ell-Saline 2 1 10 2

Berean Acad. 2 2 8 6

Marion 1 3 7 7

H. Trinity 1 3 5 9

Inman 0 3 6 7

Sedgwick 0 4 3 12

Monday, January 29

Ell-Saline 55, Sedgwick 20

Tuesday, January 30

Bennington 57, Hutch Trinity 46

Berean Academy 45, Inman 39

Moundridge 50, Ell-Saline 32

Marion 53, Sedgwick 34

Sterling 64, Remington 21

Friday, February 2

Bennington 48, Sedgwick 30

Ell-Saline 44, Berean Academy 40

Hutch Trinity 46, Remington 39

Moundridge 66, Inman 35

Sterling 74, Marion 38

Monday, February 5

Ell-Saline at Remington

Inman at Hutch Trinity

Tuesday, February 6

Berean Academy at Remington

Inman at Ell-Saline

Moundridge at Marion

Sedgwick at Sterling

Thursday, February 8

Bennington at Moundridge

Friday, February 9

Remington at Bennington

Sterling at Berean Academy

Marion at Ell-Saline

Hutch Trinity at Moundridge

Sedgwick at Inman

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Sterling Warrior boys’ basketball team has taken its place atop of the 2023-24 Heart of America standings as the Warriors now have a 14-1 overall record and are undefeated (5-0) in HOA play on the season.

The girls’ side of the HOA bracket, however, is still much up in the air as Berean Academy, Remington and Moundridge are still undefeated in HOA play as the season heads into its final legs.

The Berean Academy Lady Warriors are currently 4-0 in HOA play and 11-3 overall, the Remington Lady Broncos are 3-0 in HOA play and 9-4 overall while the Lady Wildcats are 2-0 in HOA play and 10-4 overall. Things should become a little more clear this Tuesday when Berean Academy plays at Remington, but that is just one night in what is a dwindling amount of contests in the 23-24 season.

Here is a look at what each of the 10 HOA teams have done in the past week in their respective seasons :

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 53-30 Tuesday night. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Sedgwick 40-21 Friday night. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 57-46 Tuesday night. The Bulldogs defeated Sedgwick 48-30 Friday night.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Inman 58-37 Tuesday night. The Lady Warriors defeated Ell-Saline 49-35 Friday night. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team defeated Inman 44-39 Tuesday night. The Warriors were defeated 44-40 by Ell-Saline Friday night.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team defeated Sedgwick Monday night 61-32. The Lady Cardinals suffered a 53-27 defeat against Moundridge Tuesday night. The Lady Cardinals lost 49-35 against Berean Academy Friday night. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team defeated Sedgwick 55-20 Monday night. The Cardinals lost 50-32 against Moundridge Tuesday night. The Cardinals defeated Berean Academy 44-40 Friday night. … The Lady Cardinal wrestling team competed in the Herington tournament Thursday but did not score any points and finished tied for 4th. … The Cardinal boys’ wrestling team finished 6th in the Herington tournament Thursday with 20 points.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team suffered a 53-30 loss against Bennington Tuesday night. The Lady Celtics were defeated 53-42 by Remington Friday night. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team lost 57-46 against Bennington Tuesday night. The Celtics defeated Remington 46-39 Friday night.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team suffered a 58-37 loss against Berean Academy Tuesday night. The Lady Teutons lost 46-45 against Moundridge Friday night. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team suffered a 44-39 loss against Berean Academy Tuesday night. The Teutons lost 66-35 against Moundridge Friday night.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team earned a 51-37 victory over Sedgwick Tuesday night. The Lady Warriors lost 44-36 against Sterling Friday night. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team defeated Sedgwick 53-34 Tuesday night. The Warriors lost 74-38 against Sterling Friday night.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team defeated Ell-Saline 53-27 Tuesday night. The Lady Wildcats defeated Inman 46-45 Friday night. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team defeated Ell-Saline 50-32 Tuesday night. The Wildcats defeated Inman 66-35 Friday night.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team defeated Sterling 49-33 Tuesday night. The Lady Broncos defeated Hutchinson Trinity 53-42 Friday night. … The Bronco boys’ basketball lost 64-21 against Sterling Tuesday night. The Broncos lost 46-39 against Hutchinson Trinity Friday night. … The Bronco boys’ wrestling team competed in the Circle tournament but was unable to score any points and finished tied for 26th place.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball dropped a 61-32 contest against Ell-Saline Monday night. The Lady Cardinals suffered a 51-37 defeat against Marion Tuesday night. The Lady Cardinals lost 40-21 against Bennington Friday night. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team lost 55-20 against Ell-Saline Monday night. The Cardinals lost 53-34 against Marion Tuesday night. The Cardinals lost 48-30 against Bennington Friday night.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team suffered a 49-33 loss against Remington Tuesday night. The Lady Black Bears defeated Sterling 44-36 Friday night. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team defeated Remington 64-21 Tuesday night. The Black Bears defeated Marion 74-38 Friday night.