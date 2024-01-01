Heart of America Weekly Recap

2023-2024 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Berean Acad. 0 0 5 2

Remington 0 0 5 2

Ell-Saline 0 0 4 2

Moundridge 0 0 4 2

Inman 0 0 3 3

Bennington 0 0 2 3

H. Trinity 0 0 1 4

Sedgwick 0 0 1 4

Sterling 0 0 1 5

Marion 0 0 0 6

Tuesday, December 19

Berean Academy 48, Wichita Classical 31

Remington 38, Chaparral 28

Tuesday, January 2

Marion at Bennington

Hutchinson Trinity at Hillsboro

Sterling at Inman

Moundridge at Oxford

Friday, January 5

Bennington at Sterling

Berean Academy at Hutchinson-Trinity

Ell-Saline at Remington

Inman at Burrton

Moundridge at Marion

Sedgwick at Lyons

2023-2024 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 0 0 5 0

Ell-Saline 0 0 5 1

Sterling 0 0 5 1

Remington 0 0 5 2

Bennington 0 0 4 2

Marion 0 0 4 2

Inman 0 0 3 3

H. Trinity 0 0 2 3

Berean Acad. 0 0 2 4

Sedgwick 0 0 1 5

Tuesday, December 19

Wichita Classical 40, Berean Academy 34

Remington 38, Chaparral 35

Tuesday, January 2

Marion at Bennington

Hutchinson Trinity at Hillsboro

Sterling at Inman

Moundridge at Oxford

Friday, January 5

Bennington at Sterling

Berean Academy at Hutchinson-Trinity

Ell-Saline at Remington

Inman at Burrton

Moundridge at Marion

Sedgwick at Lyons

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Heart of America Conference has reached the 2023 Christmas break with just one of its 20 teams still undefeated in the 2023-24 basketball season.

The Moundridge Wildcat boys’ basketball team is currently 5-0 overall and is the only HOA with an unblemished record thus far.

The Ell-Saline and Sterling boys’ teams have lost just once each while the Berean Academy and Remington girls’ teams both sit atop of the HOA standings with identical 5-2 records.

There have been no HOA showdowns between schools, which will change in the first night of competition in 2024 when Marion plays at Benning and Sterling plays at Inman on Tuesday, January 2.

Here is a look at what each of the 10 HOA teams have done in the 2023 portion of the 2023-24 basketball season :

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team enters the Christmas break with a 2-3 record and will return to action Tuesday, January 2 when they play host to Marion. … The Bulldog boys are sitting a 4-2 on the season and also entertain Marion on January 2 to begin 2024.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warriors enter 2024 with a 5-2 record after they defeated Wichita Classical 48-31 Tuesday night. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team suffered its fourth loss of the season Tuesday night, falling 40-34 against Wichita Classical and enters the break with a 2-4 record.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team enters the Christmas break with a 4-2 record while the Cardinal boys are 5-1 on the season. Ell-Saline will return to action in 2024 on Friday, January 5 when they play at Remington.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtics enter the 2023 Christmas break with a 1-4 record while the Celtic boys currently stand with a 2-3 record. Hutchinson Trinity will return to action Tuesday, January 2 when it plays at Hillsboro.

INMAN

The Lady Teutons enter the Christmas break with a 3-3 record while the Teuton boys currently have a 3-3 record. The Inman teams will return to action Tuesday, January 2 when they play host to Sterling.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team enters the 2023 Christmas break with an 0-6 record while the Warrior boys have a 4-2 record. The Marion teams will return to action Tuesday, January 2 when they play at HOA rival Bennington.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team enters the 2023 Christmas Break with a 4-2 record while the Wildcat boys sit with a undefeated, 5-0, record. The Moundridge teams will return to action Tuesday, January 2 when they play at Oxford.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team earned its 5th win of the season Tuesday night with a 38-28 victory against Chaparral and enters the Christmas break with a 5-2 record. … The Bronco boys scored a 38-35 victory against Chaparral Tuesday night to improve to 5-2 on the season.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team enters the 2023 Christmas break with a 1-4 record while the Cardinal boys sit with a 1-5 record. The Sedgwick teams are scheduled to return to the court Friday, January 5 when they play at Lyons.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bears basketball teams enters the 2023 Christmas break with a 1-5 record while the Black Bear boys currently sit with a 5-1 record. The Sterling teams are scheduled to return to the court Tuesday, January 2 at Inman in the HOA opener for each team.