Heart of America Weekly Recap

2023-2024 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings
HOA Overall
Team W L W L
Berean Acad. 0 0 5 2
Remington 0 0 5 2
Ell-Saline 0 0 4 2
Moundridge 0 0 4 2
Inman 0 0 3 3
Bennington 0 0 2 3
H. Trinity 0 0 1 4
Sedgwick 0 0 1 4
Sterling 0 0 1 5
Marion 0 0 0 6
Tuesday, December 19
Berean Academy 48, Wichita Classical 31
Remington 38, Chaparral 28
Tuesday, January 2
Marion at Bennington
Hutchinson Trinity at Hillsboro
Sterling at Inman
Moundridge at Oxford
Friday, January 5
Bennington at Sterling
Berean Academy at Hutchinson-Trinity
Ell-Saline at Remington
Inman at Burrton
Moundridge at Marion
Sedgwick at Lyons
2023-2024 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings
HOA Overall
Team W L W L
Moundridge 0 0 5 0
Ell-Saline 0 0 5 1
Sterling 0 0 5 1
Remington 0 0 5 2
Bennington 0 0 4 2
Marion 0 0 4 2
Inman 0 0 3 3
H. Trinity 0 0 2 3
Berean Acad. 0 0 2 4
Sedgwick 0 0 1 5
Tuesday, December 19
Wichita Classical 40, Berean Academy 34
Remington 38, Chaparral 35
Tuesday, January 2
Marion at Bennington
Hutchinson Trinity at Hillsboro
Sterling at Inman
Moundridge at Oxford
Friday, January 5
Bennington at Sterling
Berean Academy at Hutchinson-Trinity
Ell-Saline at Remington
Inman at Burrton
Moundridge at Marion
Sedgwick at Lyons
By CHRISTIAN D ORR
Kansas Preps Weekly
The Heart of America Conference has reached the 2023 Christmas break with just one of its 20 teams still undefeated in the 2023-24 basketball season.
The Moundridge Wildcat boys’ basketball team is currently 5-0 overall and is the only HOA with an unblemished record thus far.
The Ell-Saline and Sterling boys’ teams have lost just once each while the Berean Academy and Remington girls’ teams both sit atop of the HOA standings with identical 5-2 records.
There have been no HOA showdowns between schools, which will change in the first night of competition in 2024 when Marion plays at Benning and Sterling plays at Inman on Tuesday, January 2.
Here is a look at what each of the 10 HOA teams have done in the 2023 portion of the 2023-24 basketball season :
BENNINGTON
The Lady Bulldog basketball team enters the Christmas break with a 2-3 record and will return to action Tuesday, January 2 when they play host to Marion. … The Bulldog boys are sitting a 4-2 on the season and also entertain Marion on January 2 to begin 2024.
BEREAN ACADEMY
The Lady Warriors enter 2024 with a 5-2 record after they defeated Wichita Classical 48-31 Tuesday night. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team suffered its fourth loss of the season Tuesday night, falling 40-34 against Wichita Classical and enters the break with a 2-4 record.
ELL-SALINE
The Lady Cardinal basketball team enters the Christmas break with a 4-2 record while the Cardinal boys are 5-1 on the season. Ell-Saline will return to action in 2024 on Friday, January 5 when they play at Remington.
HUTCHINSON TRINITY
The Lady Celtics enter the 2023 Christmas break with a 1-4 record while the Celtic boys currently stand with a 2-3 record. Hutchinson Trinity will return to action Tuesday, January 2 when it plays at Hillsboro.
INMAN
The Lady Teutons enter the Christmas break with a 3-3 record while the Teuton boys currently have a 3-3 record. The Inman teams will return to action Tuesday, January 2 when they play host to Sterling.
MARION
The Lady Warrior basketball team enters the 2023 Christmas break with an 0-6 record while the Warrior boys have a 4-2 record. The Marion teams will return to action Tuesday, January 2 when they play at HOA rival Bennington.
MOUNDRIDGE
The Lady Wildcat basketball team enters the 2023 Christmas Break with a 4-2 record while the Wildcat boys sit with a undefeated, 5-0, record. The Moundridge teams will return to action Tuesday, January 2 when they play at Oxford.
REMINGTON
The Lady Bronco basketball team earned its 5th win of the season Tuesday night with a 38-28 victory against Chaparral and enters the Christmas break with a 5-2 record. … The Bronco boys scored a 38-35 victory against Chaparral Tuesday night to improve to 5-2 on the season.
SEDGWICK
The Lady Cardinal basketball team enters the 2023 Christmas break with a 1-4 record while the Cardinal boys sit with a 1-5 record. The Sedgwick teams are scheduled to return to the court Friday, January 5 when they play at Lyons.
STERLING
The Lady Black Bears basketball teams enters the 2023 Christmas break with a 1-5 record while the Black Bear boys currently sit with a 5-1 record. The Sterling teams are scheduled to return to the court Tuesday, January 2 at Inman in the HOA opener for each team.