Heart of America weekly recap

2023 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 2 0 9 0

Marion 4 1 8 1

Sterling 4 1 6 3

Sedgwick 3 2 7 2

Ell-Saline 2 1 8 1

Hutch Trinity 2 4 4 5

Inman 1 4 2 6

Bennington 0 2 3 6

Remington 0 5 2 7

Friday, October 27

Sedgwick 35. Sacred Heart 7

Sterling 54, Ellis 26

Ell-Saline 28, Quinter 20

Hutch Trinity 25, Plainville 6

Marion 54, Wabaunsee 14

Moundridge 66, Attica/Argonia 20

Hoxie 52, Bennington 0

Valley Heights 68, Remington 14

Friday, November 3

Marion at Smith Center

Sterling at Conway Springs

Valley Heights at Sedgwick

Hutch Trinity at Medicine Lodge

Chase County at Moundridge

Meade at Ell-Saline

SOCCER

W L

Berean Academy Soccer 7 10

Tuesday, October 23

McPherson 2, Berean Academy 0

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The Heart of America sports conference in Kansas has eight schools that compete in football in multiple different classifications.

Seven of those eight schools, with Inman not qualifying for the 11-man playoffs, had their football teams competing in the first round of the 2023 playoffs this past Friday night. Six of the eight teams won their first round playoff contest Friday night and advanced to this week’s 2nd round.

In the 11-man football classifications, for the HOA, Hutchinson Trinity, Marion, Sedgwick and Sterling all won their opening round playoff games while Ell-Saline and Moundridge are representing the HOA in the 2nd round of the 8-man playoffs.

The HOA had one of its volleyball teams qualify for last week’s state tournaments as the Inman Lady Teutons qualified for the Class 2A state tournament.

The Lady Teutons went 2-1 at the state tournament in pool play on Friday to qualify for the semifinals on Saturday.

Saturday, however, fortunes left the Lady Teutons as they dropped the semifinal match against Hillsboro and got defeated by Smith Center in the consolation finals to finish in 4th place at the state tournament.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in football and volleyball this past week :

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog football team lost its playoff game 52-0 against Hoxie Friday night and finished the 2023 season with a 3-6 record. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 29-8 record.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinal football team opened its 8-man playoffs with a 28-20 victory against Quinter and will play host to Meade this Friday night in the 2nd round. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 21-16 record.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Warrior soccer team lost 2-0 to McPherson in the opening round of the Class 4-1A regionals Monday, ending their season after a 7-10 campaign. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team ended their 2023 season with a 11-22, 7-11 record after getting eliminated in the Class 2A sub-state volleyball tournament.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic football team opened playoff action Friday night with a 25-6 victory against Plainville and advances to this Friday night’s 2nd round when they will play at Medicine Lodge. … The Lady Celtic volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 4-31 record.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton volleyball team qualified for the Class 2A state tournament this past weekend. Friday the Lady Teutons finished 2-1 in pool play with a 2-0 victories against Valley Heights and Pittsburg-Colgan, but lost 2-0 against Hoxie, which propelled the Lady Teutons into Satuday’s bracketed play where they opened against Hillsboro in the Class 2A state semifinals and the Lady Teutons dropped both of their matches Saturday to finish in 4th place at the Class 2A state tournament. The Lady Teutons opened Saturday falling 2-0 against Hillsboro and lost 2-0 against Smith Center in the consolation finals. … The Teuton football team did not qualify for the playoffs in 2023 and finished the regular season with a 2-6 record.

MARION

The Warrior football team defeated Wabaunsee 54-14 in the opening round of the playoffs Friday night and advanced to the 2nd round where they will play at Smith Center. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 19-17 record.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcats football team opened the playoffs with a 66-20 victory against Attica/Argonia Friday night and advanced to the 2nd round where they will play host to Chase County this Friday night. … The Lady Wildcat volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 17-20 record.

REMINGTON

The Bronco football team fell 68-14 against Valley Heights Friday night in the opening round of the playoffs to see their 2023 season come to an end after a 2-7 campaign. … The Lady Bronco volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 15-21 record.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal football team earned a 35-7 victory against Sacred Heart in the opening round of the playoffs Friday night and now advances to the 2nd round this Friday night where they will play host to Valley Heights. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 36-2 record.

STERLING

The Black Bear football team traveled to Ellis for the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs Friday night and emerged with a 54-26 victory and advanced to this week’s round where they will play at Conway Springs. … The Lady Black Bear volleyball team finished the 2023 season with an 8-25 record.