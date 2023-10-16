Heart of America Weekly Recap

2023 Heart of America Football Standings
HOA Overall
Team W L W L
Marion 4 0 7 0
Moundridge 2 0 7 0
Sterling 4 1 4 3
Sedgwick 3 1 6 1
Ell-Saline 2 1 6 1
Hutch Trinity 2 4 3 4
Inman 1 4 2 5
Bennington 0 2 3 4
Remington 0 5 1 6
Friday, October 13
Lincoln 66, Bennington 34
Ell-Saline 56, Washington 0
Sterling 13, Hutch Trinity 7 OT
Conway Springs 37, Inman 8
Marion 59, Bluestem 8
Moundridge 48, Goessel 0
Minneapolis 35, Remington 0
Sedgwick 59, Belle Plaine 32
Friday, October 20
Clifton-Clyde at Bennington
Lincoln at Ell-Saline
Hutch Trinity at Conway Springs
Inman at Medicine Lodge
Sedgwick at Marion
Moundridge at Herington
Remington at Belle Plaine
Ellinwood at Sterling
SOCCER
W L
Berean Academy Soccer 6 8
Tuesday, October 10
Wichita Classical 4, Berean Academy 1
Thursday, October 12
Berean Academy 2, Mulvane 0
By CHRISTIAN D ORR
KSAL High School reporter
The Sterling Black Bear football moved closer to the top of the Heart of America football standings after the scored a 13-7 victory against Hutchinson Trinity in overtime.
The win for the Black Bears moves them to 4-1 in HOA play. Marion and Moundridge both sit atop of the HOA standings, as Marion is 4-0 in HOA play while Moundridge is 2-0.
Sedgwick will play at Marion this Friday night while Sterling plays host to Ellinwood and Moundridge will play at Herington.
Here is a look at what each HOA school did in football and volleyball this past week :
BENNINGTON
The Bulldog football team suffered its fourth loss of the season Friday night when they fell 66-34 at Lincoln. The Bulldogs will look for their fourth win of the season this Friday night when they close out the regular season by playing host to Clifton-Clyde. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team played host to Solomon and Wakefield in a non-conference triangular Tuesday and swept both matches, defeating Solomon 2-0 and Wakefield by the same 2-0 count.
ELL-SALINE
The Cardinal football team scored its 6th straight win Friday night when it defeated Washington 56-0. The Cardinals will close out the regular season this Friday night when they play host to Lincoln. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team hosted Berean Academy Tuesday night in an HOA doubleheader and the two teams split the two matches. Ell-Saline won the opener 2-0 and Berean Academy turned the tables and won the nightcap 2-1.
BEREAN ACADEMY
The Warrior soccer team fell to 5-8 on the season Tuesday afternoon when they suffered a 4-1 loss against Wichita Classical School. The Warriors stopped their losing skid Thursday with a 2-0 win against Mulvane. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team traveled to Ell-Saline Tuesday night in an HOA doubleheader and the two teams split the two matches. Ell-Saline won the opener 2-0 and Berean Academy turned the tables and won the nightcap 2-1.
HUTCHINSON TRINITY
The Celtic football team fell to 3-4 on the season Friday night when they lost 13-7 in overtime against Sterling. The Celtics will close out the regular season this Friday night when they play at Conway Springs. … The Lady Celtic volleyball team played host to Sedgwick Tuesday night and got swept in the HOA doubleheader, falling 2-0 in each match. The Lady Celtics traveled to Ellsworth for a non-conference triangular and lost 2-0 against Ellsworth and 2-0 against Hoisington.
INMAN
The Teuton football team suffered its 5th loss of the season Friday night when they lost 37-8 against Conway Springs. The Teutons will close out the regular season this Friday night when they play at Medicine Lodge. … The Lady Teuton volleyball team improved to 30-4, 15-1 on the season Tuesday night when they swept an HOA doubleheader against Sterling.
MARION
The Warrior football team scored its 7th victory in seven attempts Friday night when they scored a 59-8 win against Bluestem. The Warriors will look to conclude an undefeated regular season this Friday night when they play host to Sedgwick in a HOA showdown. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team traveled to Lebo for a non-conference triangular to close out the regular season with Lebo and Peabody Burns. The Lady Warriors lost 2-0 to Lebo, but defeated Peabody-Burns 2-1.
MOUNDRIDGE
The Wildcat football team won its 7th straight victory to open the season Friday night with a 48-0 victory against Goessel. The Wildcats will close out the regular season this Friday night when they play at Herington. … The Lady Wildcat volleyball team played host to Remington Tuesday night for an HOA doubleheader and swept both matches. The Lady Wildcats won the opener 2-1 and completed the sweep by winning the nightcap 2-0.
REMINGTON
The Bronco football team suffered its 6th loss of the season Friday night, falling 35-0 against Minneapolis. The Broncos will play their regular season finale this Friday night when they travel to Belle Plaine. … The Lady Bronco volleyball team traveled to Moundridge Tuesday night for an HOA doubleheader and got swept, falling 2-1 in the opener and 2-0 in the nightcap.
SEDGWICK
The Cardinal football team earned its 6th win of the season Friday night when they defeated Belle Plaine 59-32. The Cardinals will play their regular season finale this Friday night when they finish the regular season with an HOA showdown against Marion. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team improved to 32-1, 15-1 on the season Tuesday night when they swept an HOA doubleheader against Hutchinson Trinity, winning each match by the same 2-0 count.
STERLING
The Black Bear football team advanced its HOA record to 4-1 Friday night when they scored a 13-7 victory in overtime against Hutchinson Trinity. The Black Bears will close out the regular season this Friday night outside of HOA play when they play host to Ellinwood. … The Lady Black Bear volleyball team traveled to Inman Tuesday night for an HOA doubleheader and got swept, falling 2-0 in each match.