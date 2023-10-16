Heart of America Weekly Recap

2023 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Marion 4 0 7 0

Moundridge 2 0 7 0

Sterling 4 1 4 3

Sedgwick 3 1 6 1

Ell-Saline 2 1 6 1

Hutch Trinity 2 4 3 4

Inman 1 4 2 5

Bennington 0 2 3 4

Remington 0 5 1 6

Friday, October 13

Lincoln 66, Bennington 34

Ell-Saline 56, Washington 0

Sterling 13, Hutch Trinity 7 OT

Conway Springs 37, Inman 8

Marion 59, Bluestem 8

Moundridge 48, Goessel 0

Minneapolis 35, Remington 0

Sedgwick 59, Belle Plaine 32

Friday, October 20

Clifton-Clyde at Bennington

Lincoln at Ell-Saline

Hutch Trinity at Conway Springs

Inman at Medicine Lodge

Sedgwick at Marion

Moundridge at Herington

Remington at Belle Plaine

Ellinwood at Sterling

SOCCER

W L

Berean Academy Soccer 6 8

Tuesday, October 10

Wichita Classical 4, Berean Academy 1

Thursday, October 12

Berean Academy 2, Mulvane 0

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The Sterling Black Bear football moved closer to the top of the Heart of America football standings after the scored a 13-7 victory against Hutchinson Trinity in overtime.

The win for the Black Bears moves them to 4-1 in HOA play. Marion and Moundridge both sit atop of the HOA standings, as Marion is 4-0 in HOA play while Moundridge is 2-0.

Sedgwick will play at Marion this Friday night while Sterling plays host to Ellinwood and Moundridge will play at Herington.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in football and volleyball this past week :

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog football team suffered its fourth loss of the season Friday night when they fell 66-34 at Lincoln. The Bulldogs will look for their fourth win of the season this Friday night when they close out the regular season by playing host to Clifton-Clyde. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team played host to Solomon and Wakefield in a non-conference triangular Tuesday and swept both matches, defeating Solomon 2-0 and Wakefield by the same 2-0 count.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinal football team scored its 6th straight win Friday night when it defeated Washington 56-0. The Cardinals will close out the regular season this Friday night when they play host to Lincoln. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team hosted Berean Academy Tuesday night in an HOA doubleheader and the two teams split the two matches. Ell-Saline won the opener 2-0 and Berean Academy turned the tables and won the nightcap 2-1.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Warrior soccer team fell to 5-8 on the season Tuesday afternoon when they suffered a 4-1 loss against Wichita Classical School. The Warriors stopped their losing skid Thursday with a 2-0 win against Mulvane. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team traveled to Ell-Saline Tuesday night in an HOA doubleheader and the two teams split the two matches. Ell-Saline won the opener 2-0 and Berean Academy turned the tables and won the nightcap 2-1.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic football team fell to 3-4 on the season Friday night when they lost 13-7 in overtime against Sterling. The Celtics will close out the regular season this Friday night when they play at Conway Springs. … The Lady Celtic volleyball team played host to Sedgwick Tuesday night and got swept in the HOA doubleheader, falling 2-0 in each match. The Lady Celtics traveled to Ellsworth for a non-conference triangular and lost 2-0 against Ellsworth and 2-0 against Hoisington.

INMAN

The Teuton football team suffered its 5th loss of the season Friday night when they lost 37-8 against Conway Springs. The Teutons will close out the regular season this Friday night when they play at Medicine Lodge. … The Lady Teuton volleyball team improved to 30-4, 15-1 on the season Tuesday night when they swept an HOA doubleheader against Sterling.

MARION

The Warrior football team scored its 7th victory in seven attempts Friday night when they scored a 59-8 win against Bluestem. The Warriors will look to conclude an undefeated regular season this Friday night when they play host to Sedgwick in a HOA showdown. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team traveled to Lebo for a non-conference triangular to close out the regular season with Lebo and Peabody Burns. The Lady Warriors lost 2-0 to Lebo, but defeated Peabody-Burns 2-1.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat football team won its 7th straight victory to open the season Friday night with a 48-0 victory against Goessel. The Wildcats will close out the regular season this Friday night when they play at Herington. … The Lady Wildcat volleyball team played host to Remington Tuesday night for an HOA doubleheader and swept both matches. The Lady Wildcats won the opener 2-1 and completed the sweep by winning the nightcap 2-0.

REMINGTON

The Bronco football team suffered its 6th loss of the season Friday night, falling 35-0 against Minneapolis. The Broncos will play their regular season finale this Friday night when they travel to Belle Plaine. … The Lady Bronco volleyball team traveled to Moundridge Tuesday night for an HOA doubleheader and got swept, falling 2-1 in the opener and 2-0 in the nightcap.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal football team earned its 6th win of the season Friday night when they defeated Belle Plaine 59-32. The Cardinals will play their regular season finale this Friday night when they finish the regular season with an HOA showdown against Marion. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team improved to 32-1, 15-1 on the season Tuesday night when they swept an HOA doubleheader against Hutchinson Trinity, winning each match by the same 2-0 count.

STERLING

The Black Bear football team advanced its HOA record to 4-1 Friday night when they scored a 13-7 victory in overtime against Hutchinson Trinity. The Black Bears will close out the regular season this Friday night outside of HOA play when they play host to Ellinwood. … The Lady Black Bear volleyball team traveled to Inman Tuesday night for an HOA doubleheader and got swept, falling 2-0 in each match.