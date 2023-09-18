Heart of America Weekly Recap

2023 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Marion 3 0 3 0

Moundridge 2 0 3 0

Sedgwick 2 1 2 1

Sterling 2 1 2 1

Hutch Trinity 1 2 1 2

Inman 1 2 1 2

Ell-Saline 0 1 2 1

Bennington 0 1 1 2

Remington 0 3 0 3

Friday, September 15

Sylvan Grove 30, Bennington 12

Moundridge 60, Wichita Independent 0

Ell-Saline 24, Little River 14

Marion 28, Hutch Trinity 21

Inman 26, Remington 6

Sterling 41, Sedgwick 6

Friday, September 22

Ell-Saline at Bennington

Hutch Trinity at Ellinwood

Sterling at Inman

Marion at Remington

Pretty Prairie at Moundridge

Bluestem at Sedgwick

SOCCER

W L

Berean Academy Soccer 4 3

Tuesday, September 12

Berean Academy at Wichita Trinity

Thursday, September 14

Rose Hill 3, Berean Academy 0

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The major football showdown during week three in the Heart of America football conference in 2023 was competed at Sterling where the Sterling Black Bears scored a 41-6 victory, which gave the Sedgwick Cardinals their first defeat of the season and created a small jam atop the 2023 HOA football standings.

The Marion Warriors and Moundridge Wildcats currently sit atop of that jam, as both are still undefeated on the season, but they are not scheduled to meet up on the gridiron this season.

Marion is currently 3-0 overall and 3-0 in the HOA while Moundridge is 3-0 overall but just 2-0 in the HOA.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in football and volleyball this past week :

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog football team suffered its 2nd loss of the season Friday night when they fell 30-12 against Sylvan. The Bulldogs will look to rebound this Friday night when they play host to Ell-Saline. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball scored an HOA doubleheader sweep Tuesday night when they knocked off Moundridge in both matches by the same 2-0 count in each match. The Lady Bulldogs improved their overall record to 13-4 Saturday when they went 4-0 to win the Tescott tournament. The Lady Bulldogs scored 2-0 wins against Southern Cloud, Pike Valley, Rock Hills and Sylvan Grove in the tournament.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinal football team picked up its 2nd straight win Friday night when they earned a 24-14 victory against Little River. The Cardinals will look for their 3rd straight win this Friday night when they play at Bennington. … The Cardinal volleyball team got swept in an HOA doubleheader against Sedgwick Tuesday night, falling 2-0 in each match. The Lady Cardinals competed in the Tescott tournament Saturday where they posted a 3-1 record with 2-0 wins against Pike Valley, Southern Cloud and Rock Hills, but suffered a 2-0 loss against Sylvan Grove.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Warrior soccer team opened action for Berean Academy Tuesday of this past week when it played at Wichita Trinity, but the Warriors were unable to find the goal in Wichita on Tuesday and lost 3-0, to fall to 4-2 on the season. The Warriors dropped their third match of the season Thursday when they got shutout by Rose Hill 3-0. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team got swept by Marion in an HOA doubleheader Tuesday night, falling 2-0 in each match. The Lady Warriors split a triangular Thursday, falling 2-0 against Elyria Christian, but defeating Leon-Bluestem 2-0. The Lady Warriors competed in the Marion tournament Saturday where they lost both of their matches, falling 2-0 against Central Christian and 2-0 against Marion.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic football team suffered its 2nd loss of the season Friday night when they dropped a 28-21 contest against Marion. The Celtics will look to rebound this Friday night when they play at Ellinwood. … The Lady Celtic volleyball team got swept in an HOA doubleheader against Inman Tuesday night, falling 2-0 in each match. The Lady Celtics stepped up their level of competition Thursday when they traveled to Class 4A Chapman, but got swept in both matches, falling 2-0.

INMAN

The Teuton football team scored its first win of the season Friday night when they defeated Remington 26-6. The Teutons will look to make it two in a row this Friday night when they play host to Sterling. … The Lady Teuton volleyball team improved to 14-2 overall and 4-0 in the HOA Tuesday night when it swept an HOA doubleheader from Hutchinson Trinity, winning both matches by 2-0 counts.

MARION

The Warrior football team moved to 3-0 overall and 3-0 in the HOA Friday night with a 28-21 victory against Hutchinson Trinity. The Warriors will look for their 4th win of 2023 this Friday night when they play at Remington. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team scored an HOA doubleheader sweep Tuesday night when they defeated Berean Academy 2-0 in both matches. The Lady Warriors hosted their annual tournament Saturday where they went 3-1 to finish in 2nd place. The Lady Warriors opened with three straight wins, knocking off Eureka 2-0, Berean Academy 2-0 and Lyons 2-1, but lost 2-0 against Halstead in the championship match.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat football team remained undefeated on the season Friday night when they scored a 60-0 win against Wichita Independent. The Wildcats will look for their 4th win to open 2023 this Friday night when they play host to Pretty Prairie. … The Lady Wildcat volleyball team got swept in its HOA doubleheader against Bennington Tuesday night, falling 2-0 in each match. The Lady Wildcats evened their seasonal record back at .500 Thursday when they swept a triangular against Chaparral and Douglass, winning both matches by 2-0 counts.

REMINGTON

The Bronco football team is still searching for its first win of 2023 after they lost a 26-6 contest against Inman Friday night. The Broncos will continue that search this Friday night when they play host to Marion. … The Lady Bronco volleyball team split an HOA doubleheader against Sterling Tuesday night, falling 2-0 in the opener, but bouncing back and winning the nightcap by the same 2-0 count.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal football team suffered its first loss of the season Friday night, falling 41-6 against Sterling. The Cardinals will look to get to their winning ways this Friday night when they play host to Leon-Bluestem. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team improved to 18-0 overall and 6-0 in the HOA Tuesday night when they swept Ell-Saline, winning both matches by 2-0 counts.

STERLING

The Black Bear football team knocked Sedgwick from the undefeated ranks this past Friday night with a 41-6 victory. The Black Bears will look for their 3rd win this season this Friday night when they play at Inman. … The Lady Black Bear volleyball team split an HOA doubleheader against Remington Tuesday night, winning the opener 2-0 but falling by the same 2-0 count in the nightcap.