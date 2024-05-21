Heart of America Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

High school sports has reached the final week of the 2024 spring campaign, which is the state tournament week.

The Heart of America Conference will be represented by one school in each of the Class 2-1A state baseball and state softball tournaments.

Marion High School will represent the HOA in the Class 2-1A state baseball tournament while Inman High School will represent the HOA in the Class 2-1A state softball tournament.

Here is a look at what each of the 10 HOA teams have done in the past week in their respective seasons :

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog softball team opened play in a Class 2-1A regional tournament on Tuesday with a 7-5 victory against Little River. The Lady Bulldogs defeated HOA rival Ell-Saline 7-2 in the semifinals on Thursday but lost the championship game 7-3 against Hays Thomas More Prep to finish the season with a 10-13 record.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinal baseball team lost 14-4 against Sacred Heart Thursday in the semifinals of the Class 2-1A regional tournament to see its 2024 season come to an end with a 7-15 record. … The Lady Cardinal softball team opened play in a Class 2-1A regional tournament on Tuesday with a 12-2 victory against Sacred Heart. The Lady Cardinals lost 7-2 against Bennington on Thursday to see their season end with a 14-6 record.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic softball team lost 10-0 against Canton-Galva on Tuesday in the opening round of a Class 2-1A regional tournament to end its 2024 season. The Lady Celtics finished the season with a 5-16 record.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton softball team qualified for the Class 2-1A state tournament Wednesday when it defeated Canton-Galva 6-1 in the regional semifinals and defeated HOA rival Remington 6-4 in the championship game.

MARION

The Warrior baseball team qualified for the Class 2-1A state tournament on Wednesday with a pair of victories to win a Class 2-1A regional title. The Warriors opened Tuesday with a 10-0 victory against Chase County in the semifinals before defeating HOA rival Sedgwick 6-1 in the championship game. … The Lady Warrior softball team saw its season end on Monday when it lost 14-3 against Hillsboro in a play-in game for the Class 2-1A regional tournament. The Lady Warriors finished the season with a 1-20 record.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat baseball team had its season end Tuesday when it lost 11-1 against HOA rival Sedgwick in the regional semifinals. The Wildcats finished the season with a 13-7 record. … The Lady Wildcat softball team lost 13-12 against HOA rival Sterling on Tuesday in the opening round of a Class 2-1A regional tournament to see its season end after an 11-10 campaign.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco softball team opened Class 2-1A regional play with a 13-3 victory against Hillsboro on Tuesday. The Lady Broncos defeated HOA rival Sterling 15-5 in the semifinals. The Lady Broncos lost to HOA rival Inman 6-4 in the championship game and finished the season with a 19-3 record.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal baseball team saw its 2024 season end Tuesday after a 21-4 campaign. The Cardinals defeated HOA rival Moundridge 11-1 in a semifinal game Tuesday, but lost against another HOA rival in Marion, falling 6-1 in the Class 2-1A regional championship game. … The Lady Cardinal softball team had its 2024 season come to an end Tuesday when it lost 16-1 against Inman in the opening round of a Class 2-1 Regional tournament. The Lady Cardinals finished the season with a 4-13 record.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear softball team had its 2024 season come to an end Wednesday when it lost 15-5 against Remington in the semifinals of a Class 2-1A regional tournament. The Lady Black Bears opened the tournament with a 13-12 victory against Moundridge in the opening round and finished the season with a 13-9 record.