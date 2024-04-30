Heart of America Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

High school sports has settled into the midway point of the 2024 spring campaign.

Sedgwick and Remington currently sit atop the spring Heart of America spring standings.

The Sedgwick Cardinals sit atop the HOA baseball standings with a 13-1, 9-1 record while the Remington Lady Bronco softball team sit atop the HOA softball standings with a 14-2, 13-1 record.

The Ell-Saline Cardinal baseball team currently sits in 5th place with a 6-10, 5-5 record while the Lady Cardinal softball team is currently in 2nd place with an 11-1, 7-1 record.

Here is a look at what each of the 10 HOA teams have done in the past week in their respective seasons :

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog baseball team got swept by Marion Tuesday, falling 16-1 and 12-2. The Bulldogs got swept by Sedgwick 16-0 and 18-7 on Friday.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinal baseball team got swept by county-rival Sacred Heart Monday, falling 15-0 and 12-0. The Cardinals split a doubleheader against Hutchinson Trinity Thursday, losing the opener 12-11, but rebounding and winning the 2nd game 5-3. The Cardinals split with Moundridge on Friday, winning the opener 9-7 but falling 11-6 in the 2nd game. … The Lady Cardinal softball team swept Hutchinson Trinity Thursday, winning 18-3 and 10-0. The Lady Cardinals swept Moundridge on Friday, winning 8-3 and 11-1.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic baseball team got swept by Moundridge Tuesday, falling 15-5 and 6-2. The Celtics split a doubleheader with Ell-Saline Thursday, winning the opener 12-11 but losing the 2nd game 5-3. … The Lady Celtic softball team got swept by Moundridge Tuesday, falling 9-8 and 17-2. The Lady Celtics got swept by Ell-Saline Thursday, falling 18-3 and 10—0. The Lady Celtics got swept by Sterling on Friday, falling 14-2 and 20-1.

INMAN

The Teuton baseball team got swept by Remington Tuesday, falling 11-8 and 14-4. The Teutons split with Marion on Friday, winning the opener 7-5, but losing the 2nd game 20-4. … The Lady Teuton softball team got swept by Remington Tuesday, falling 4-2 and 9-1. The Lady Teutons swept Marion on Friday, winning 15-5 and 15-2.

MARION

The Warrior baseball team swept Bennington on Tuesday, winning 16-1 and 12-2. The Warriors split with Inman on Friday, losing the 1st game 7-5 but winning the 2nd game 20-4. … The Lady Warrior softball team got swept by Inman on Friday, falling 15-5 and 15-2.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat baseball team swept Hutchinson Trinity Tuesday, winning 15-5 and 6-2. The Wildcats split with Ell-Saline Friday, falling 9-7 in the opener but winning the 2nd game 11-6. … The Lady Wildcat softball team swept Hutchinson Trinity Tuesday, winning 9-8 and 17-2. The Lady Wildcats got swept by Ell-Saline on Friday, falling 8-3 and 11-1.

REMINGTON

The Bronco baseball team swept Inman Tuesday, winning 11-8 and 14-4. The Broncos got swept by Canton-Galva on Friday, falling 10-0 and 17-5. … The Lady Bronco softball team swept Inman Tuesday, winning 4-2 and 9-1. The Lady Broncos split with Canton-Galva on Friday, falling 12-8 in the opener but winning the 2nd game 19-13.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal baseball team swept Conway Springs Monday, winning 12-0 and 11-1. The Cardinals swept Bennington 16-0, 18-7 on Friday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear softball team swept Hutchinson Trinity on Friday, winning 14-2 and 20-1.