Heart of America Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Mother Nature has an odd system around the world, it is especially odd in the state of Kansas during the spring season, which causes high school sports to take things one day at a time.

This past week in the state of Kansas Mother Nature had her moments, but for the most part Mother Nature allowed most scheduled games to be participated in and also allowed for several previously scheduled events to be made up.

This past week in the Heart of America Conference high school league all nine schools were in competition in multiple sports, here is a look at what each school accomplished this past week.

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog baseball team got swept by Ell-Saine 18-10 and 14-6 Friday. … The Lady Bulldog softball team split a doubleheader against Canton-Galva Monday as they lost the opener 12-3 but won the 2nd game 12-9. The Lady Bulldogs got swept by Sterling Tuesday, falling 10-9 and 19-4.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinal baseball team swept Bennington 18-10 and 14-6 Friday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic baseball team got swept by Inman 9-5 and 12-3 Friday. … The Celtic softball team got swept by Inman Tuesday, falling 17-2 and 17-8.

INMAN

The Teuton baseball team swept Hutchinson Trinity Friday 9-5 and 12-3. … The Lady Teuton softball team scored an HOA doubleheader sweep against Hutchinson Trinity Tuesday, winning 17-2 and 17-8.

MARION

The Lady Warrior softball team got swept by Sedgwick Tuesday, falling 16-2 and 19-1.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat baseball team swept Remington Friday 15-10 and 13-1. … The Lady Wildcat softball team got swept 10-1, 10-7 by Remington Friday.

REMINGTON

The Bronco baseball team split a doubleheader against Belle Plaine Tuesday, winning the opener 12-9, but losing the 2nd game 6-5. The Broncos got swept by Moundridge Friday, falling 15-10 and 13-1. … The Lady Bronco softball team swept Moundridge 10-1 and 10-7 Friday.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal baseball team split a doubleheader against Marion Tuesday, falling 11-8 in the opener but winning 12-0 in the 2nd game. … The Lady Cardinal softball team swept Marion Tuesday 16-2 and 19-1.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear softball team swept Bennington on Tuesday, winning 10-9 and 19-4. The Lady Black Bears split a doubleheader with Little River Friday, losing the opening game 11-4, but coming back to win the 2nd game 10-0.