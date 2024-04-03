Heart of America Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

With this past week scheduled to be the first full week of high school athletics around the state of Kansas, Mother Nature had other ideas.

As is normal for spring sports in Kansas, Mother Nature had her ideas of which games could take place and which ones would be either postponed or outright canceled.

While Mother Nature had her options this past week, the Heart of America conference teams still had their opportunities to compete.

Here is a look at what each of the 10 HOA teams have done in the past week in their respective seasons :

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog baseball team was scheduled to open the season this past Thursday against Canton-Galva but Mother Nature postponed that event until this coming Monday, April 1.

ELL-SALINE

The Ell-Saline baseball and softball teams were scheduled to open their seasons this past Tuesday against Hutchinson Trinity, but Mother Nature postponed those doubleheaders until April 25. The Cardinal baseball team split a doubleheader against Remington Thursday, losing the opener 17-7, but winning the nightcap 10-9. The Lady Cardinal softball team also split with Remington Thursday, losing 6-1 in the opener but winning the nightcap 19-7.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic and Lady Celtic baseball and softball teams were scheduled to begin their 2024 seasons this past Tuesday against Ell-Saline but Mother Nature has postponed those doubleheaders until April 25. The Celtic baseball team split a doubleheader with Conway Springs Thursday. The Celtics won the opener 19-9, but lost the 2nd game 16-4.

INMAN

The Teuton baseball team got swept by Moundridge Thursday, falling 16-1 and 13-12. … The Lady Teuton softball team split a doubleheader against Moundridge Thursday, losing the opener 2-1 but winning the nightcap 9-8.

MARION

The Marion baseball and softball teams were scheduled to play doubleheaders against Republic County Tuesday, but those games have been postponed until April 8 for the Lady Warrior softball team and April 12 for the Warrior baseball team. The Warrior baseball team swept Little River Thursday, winning 17-2 and 10-0 the Lady Warrior softball team got swept by Little River 12-4, 19-14 Thursday.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat baseball team swept Inman Thursday, winning 16-1 and 13-12. … The Lady Wildcat softball team split a doubleheader against Inman Thursday, winning the opener 2-1 but falling in the 2nd game 9-8.

REMINGTON

The Bronco baseball team opened its season Thursday against Ell-Saline and split the doubleheader, winning the first game 17-7 but losing the 2nd game 10-9. … The Lady Bronco softball team opened its season Thursday against Ell-Saline and split the doubleheader, winning the opening game 6-1 but losing the 2nd game 17-9.

SEDGWICK

After the Cardinal baseball team saw its original season opening doubleheader against Little River get postponed Tuesday, the Black Bears swept a doubleheader against Canton-Galva Thursday, winning 12-1 and 15-0. … The Lady Cardinal softball team opened the season Thursday getting swept by Canton-Galva, falling 8-1 in the opener and 13-1 in the nightcap.

STERLING

The Black Bear baseball team was scheduled to open its season Tuesday against Larned, but the games were postponed due to weather and the Black Bears are now scheduled to begin their season Tuesday at Hoisington. .. The Lady Black Bear softball team is scheduled to open the 2024 season Tuesday against Bennington.