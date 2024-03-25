Heart of America Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2024 spring high school sports season will kick into full gear this week in the Heart of America Conference.

The HOA has seen two of its schools compete in baseball games already this season, but the remainder of the league will get into high gear in the coming weeks.

Here is a look at what each of the 10 HOA teams have done or are scheduled to begin in the past week in their respective seasons :

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog baseball team is scheduled to begin the season March 26 at Canton-Galva. … The Lady Bulldog softball team is scheduled to open the season March 26 at Canton-Galva.

ELL-SALINE

The Ell-Saline baseball and softball teams are scheduled to begin their season March 26 when each team plays host to Hutchinson Trinity.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic baseball and Lady Celtic softball teams are scheduled to begin their season March 26 when each team plays at Ell-Saline.

INMAN

The Teuton baseball team opened a new field this past Friday, as they played host to Pratt-Skyline to begin their 2024 season. … The Lady Teuton softball team is scheduled to begin the season March 26 when they play host to Sterling.

MARION

The Warrior baseball team earned its first two victories of the season Thursday when they scored a doubleheader sweep against Conway Springs, winning the opener 10-0 and completing the sweep with a 10-7 win in the nightcap. … The Lady Warrior softball team is scheduled to open the season March 26 when it plays host to Remington.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat baseball team and Lady Wildcat softball team are scheduled to begin their season March 28 when they play host to Inman.

REMINGTON

The Bronco baseball team and Lady Bronco softball team are scheduled to begin their season March 26 when they play at Marion.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal baseball team and Lady Cardinal softball team are scheduled to begin their season March 26 at Little River.

STERLING

The Black Bear baseball team is scheduled to begin its season March 26 when it plays host to Larned. … The Lady Black Bear softball team is scheduled to begin its season March 26 at Inman.