Heart of America Weekly Recap

2023-2024 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 9 0 19 4

Berean Acad. 8 1 16 6

Inman 7 2 15 7

Bennington 5 4 12 10

Remington 5 4 13 10

Ell-Saline 4 5 11 10

Sterling 4 5 7 14

Marion 3 6 7 14

H. Trinity 1 8 3 18

Sedgwick 0 9 2 19

2023-2024 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 8 1 22 3

Sterling 8 1 22 4

Bennington 8 1 18 5

Ell-Saline 6 3 18 5

H. Trinity 4 5 9 12

Remington 4 5 12 11

Berean Acad. 3 6 9 12

Marion 2 7 8 13

Sedgwick 2 7 5 16

Inman 0 9 7 14

Thursday, March 7

Moundridge 55, Jeff County North 37

Sterling 57, Plainville 43

Friday, March 8

Moundridge 56, Sterling 45

Saturday, March 9

Sacred Heart 58, Sterling 51

Moundridge 58, Lyndon 44

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2023-24 high school winter sports season across the state of Kansas is complete. The Heart of America high school basketball conference had two of its 20 teams advance to the final week, and those two advance all the way to the final day with one claiming a state championship.

The Moundridge and Sterling boys’ basketball teams both qualified for the Class 2A state tournament this past week and they both advanced to the semifinals where they met up in a secpmd showdown this season.

Moundridge won the regular season showdown, which culminated the regular season for each team and created a 3-way tie atop of the HOA boys’ standings, with Bennington, with all three teams finishing 8-1 in HOA play.

The Wildcats also took down Sterling in the state tournament, winning the showdown 56-45 Friday night to propel itself into the championship game where they defeated Lyndon to win the 2024 Class 2A state championship.

Here is a look at what each of the 10 HOA teams accomplished this past basketball season :

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team finished the season with a 12-10 overall record and 5-4 in HOA play. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team finished the season 18-5 overall and 8-1 in HOA play as a tri-champion.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team finished the season with a 16-6 overall record and was 8-1 in HOA play. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 9-12 overall record and was 3-6 in HOA play.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team finished the season with an 11-10 overall record and 5-6 in HOA play. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team finished the season 18-5 overall and 6-3 in HOA play.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team finished the season with a 3-18 overall record and 1-8 in HOA play. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 9-12 overall record and 4-5 HOA record.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team finished the season with a 15-7 overall record and 7-2 HOA record. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 7-14 overall record and 0-9 HOA record.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team finished the season with a 7-14 overall record and 3-6 HOA record. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team finished the season with an 8-13 overall record and 2-7 HOA record.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team finished the season with a 19-4 overall record and won the HOA championship with an undefeated, 9-0 record. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team qualified for the Class 2A state tournament in Dodge City and opened play Thursday with a 55-37 victory against Jefferson County North. The Wildcats defeated HOA rival Sterling 56-45 in the semifinals Friday night. The Wildcats defeated Lyndon 58-44 Saturday evening to win the championship.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team finished the season with a 13-10 overall record and a 5-4 HOA record. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 12-11 overall record and 4-5 HOA record.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team finished the season with a 2-19 overall record and went 0-9 in HOA play. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 5-16 overall record and finished 2-7 in HOA play.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team finished the season with a 7-14 overall record and finished 4-5 in HOA play. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team qualified for the Class 2A state tournament in Dodge City and opened play Thursday with a 57-43 victory against Plainville. The Black Bears lost 56-45 against HOA rival Moundridge in the semifinals Friday night. The Black Bears suffered a 2nd straight loss to end the season, falling 58-51 against Sacred Heart Saturday in the consolation finals. The Black Bears finished the season with a 22-4 record.