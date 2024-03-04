Heart of America Weekly Recap

2023-2024 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 9 0 19 4

Berean Acad. 8 1 16 6

Inman 7 2 15 7

Bennington 5 4 12 10

Remington 5 4 13 10

Sterling 4 5 7 14

Ell-Saline 4 5 11 10

Marion 3 6 7 14

H. Trinity 1 7 3 18

Sedgwick 0 9 2 19

Monday, February 26

Bennington 44, Mission Valley 25 (Wabaunsee 2A sub-state)

Hillsboro 52, Marion 17 (Marion 2A sub-state)

Inman 81, Chase County 53 (Marion 2A sub-state)

Moundridge 75, Herington 26 (Marion 2A sub-state)

Berean Academy 52, Ell-Saline 33 (Marion 2A sub-state)

Medicine Lodge 63, Sterling 52 (Meade 2A sub-state)

Wichita Independent 64, Sedgwick 28(Sedgwick 2A sub-state)

Remington 54, Hutch Trinity 35 (Sedgwick 2A sub-state)

Thursday, February 29

Moundridge 49, Berean Academy 31 (Marion 2A sub-state)

Remington 51, Wichita Classical 29 (Sedgwick 2A sub-state)

Valley Heights 53, Bennington 29 (Wabaunsee 2A sub-state)

Hillsboro 46, Inman 40 (Marion 2A sub-state)

Saturday, March 2

Hillsboro 52, Moundridge 26 (Marion 2A sub-state)

Wichita Independent 62, Remington 36 (Sedgwick 2A sub-state)

2023-2024 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sterling 8 1 21 2

Bennington 8 1 18 5

Moundridge 8 1 20 3

Ell-Saline 6 4 18 5

H. Trinity 4 5 9 12

Remington 4 5 12 11

Berean Acad. 3 6 9 12

Marion 2 7 8 13

Sedgwick 2 7 5 16

Inman 0 9 7 14

Tuesday, February 27

Ell-Saline 64, Inman 37 (Marion 2A sub-state)

Sterling 87, Leoti 44 (Meade 2A sub-state)

Remington 41, Garden Plain 39 (Sedgwick 2A sub-state)

Bennington 61, Wabaunsee 23 (Wabaunsee 2A sub-state)

Moundridge 79, Herington 43 (Marion 2A sub-state)

Hillsboro 39, Berean Academy 35 (Marion 2A sub-state)

Chase County 61, Marion 44 (Marion 2A sub-state)

Wichita Classical 58, Sedgwick 34 (Sedgwick 2A sub-state)

Wichita Independent 58, Hutch Trinity 33 (Sedgwick 2A sub-state)

Friday, March 1

Bennington 55, Valley Heights 37 (2A Wabaunsee sub-state)

Moundridge 61, Hillsboro 42 (2A Marion sub-state)

Ell-Saline 62, Chase County 35 (2A Marion sub-state)

Sterling 56, Stanton County 24 (2A Meade sub-state)

Remington 50, Wichita Classical 44 (2A Sedgwick sub-state)

Saturday, March 2

Moundridge 47, Ell-Saline 25 (2A Marion sub-stae)

Sterling 69, Meade57 (2A Meade sub-state)

Conway Springs 43, Remington 32 (2A Sedgwick sub-state)

Sacred Heart 52, Bennington 45 (2A Wabaunsee sub-state)

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2023-24 winter sports season across the state of Kansas in the high school level has reached its final week.

The Heart of America Conference has two teams still alive in this week’s state basketball tournaments. The Moundridge and Sterling boys both qualified for the Class 2A state tournament and will begin play in Dodge City Thursday.

Here is a look at what each of the 10 HOA teams have done in the past week in their respective seasons :

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team opened play in the Class 2A Wabaunsee sub-state tournament Monday with a 44-25 victory against Mission Valley. The Lady Bulldogs had their season come to an end Thursday night when they lost 43-29 against Valley Heights. The Lady Bulldogs finished the season with a 12-10 record. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team earned a 61-23 victory against Wabaunsee Tuesday night in the Wabaunsee 2A sub-state tournament. The Bulldogs defeated Valley Heights 55-37 in the semifinals Friday night but lost 52-45 against Sacred Heart in the championship game Saturday night.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team opened play in the Class 2A Marion sub-state tournament Monday night with a 52-33 victory against HOA rival Ell-Saline. The Lady Warriors lost 49-41 against Moundridge in the semifinals. The Lady Warriors finished the season with a 15-6 record. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end Tuesday after a 39-35 defeat against Hillsboro in the opening round of the 2A Marion sub-state tournament. The Warriors finished the season with a 9-12 record.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal basketball team saw its 2024 season come to an end Monday after an 11-10 campaign. The Lady Cardinals lost 52-33 against HOA rival Berean Academy in the opening round of the Marion 2A sub-state tournament. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team opened play in the Marion 2A sub-state tournament Tuesday with a 64-37 victory against Inman. The Cardinals defeated Chase County 62-35 in the semifinals Friday night but lost 47-25 against Moundridge in the championship game Saturday. The Cardinals finished the season with an 18-5 record.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team saw its 2024 season come to an end Monday night against HOA rival Remington when they Lady Celtics suffered a 54-35 loss against the Lady Broncos in the opening round of the Class 2A Sedgwick sub-state tournament. The Lady Celtics finished the season with a 3-18 record. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team lost 58-53 against Wichita Independent Tuesday night to end their season in the opening round of the Sedgwick 2A sub-state tournament. The Celtics finished the season with a 9-12 record.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team opened play in the Marion Class 2A sub-state tournament Monday night with an 81-53 victory against Chase County. The Lady Teutons lost 46-40 against Hillsboro Thursday night in the semifinal round. The Lady Teutons finished the season with a 15-7 record. …. The Teuton boys’ basketball team had its season come to an end Tuesday night after a 7-14 campaign when it lost 64-37 against Ell-Saline.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team saw its season come to an end Monday night after a 52-17 loss against Hillsboro in the opening round of the Marion Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Lady Warriors finished the season with a 7-14 record. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end Tuesday after a 61-44 loss against Chase County in the opening round of the 2A sub-state tournament Marion is hosting.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team opened play in the Class 2A Marion sub-state tournament Monday night with a 75-26 victory against Herington. The Lady Wildcats defeated Berean Academy 49-31 Thursday in the semifinals. The Lady Wildcats lost 52-36 against Hillsboro Saturday in the championship game and finished the season with a 19-4 record. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team earned a 79-43 victory against Herington Tuesday night in the opening round of the 2A Marion sub-state tournament. The Wildcats defeated Hillsboro 61-42 in the semifinals Friday night and won 47-25 against HOA rival Ell-Saline in the championship game Saturday night. The Wildcats are the #3 seed in the Class 2A state tournament and will open play Thursday against Jefferson County North High School.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team opened play in the Class 2A Sedgwick sub-state tournament Monday night with a 54-35 victory against HOA rival Hutchinson Trinity. The Lady Broncos defeated Wichita Classical 51-29 in the semifinals Friday night but lost 62-36 against Wichita Independent Saturday in the championship game. The Lady Broncos finished the season with a 13-10 record. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team scored a 41-39 victory against Garden Plain Tuesday in the opening round of the Sedgwick 2A sub-state tournament. The Broncos defeated Wichita Classical 50-44 in the semifinals Friday but lost 43-32 against Conway Springs Saturday in the championship game. The Broncos finished the season with a 12-11 record.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team had its 2024 season come to an end Monday night after a 2-19 campaign. The Lady Cardinals were eliminated from the 2A sub-state tournament it was hosting when they lost 64-28 against Wichita Independent. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team lost 58-34 against Wichita Classical school Tuesday night in the opening round of the sub-state tournament Sedgwick is hosting. The Cardinals finished the season with a 5-16 record.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team saw its season come to an end Monday night in the opening round of the Meade 2A sub-state tournament after a 63-52 loss against Medicine Lodge. The Lady Black Bears finished the season with a 7-14 record. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team opened play in the Meade 2A sub-state tournament Tuesday with an 87-44 victory against Leoti. The Black Bears defeated Stanton County 56-24 Friday night in the semifinals and topped sub-state host Meade 69-57 Saturday in the championship game. The Black Bears are the #2 seed in the Class 2A state tournament and will open Thursday against Plainville in Dodge City.