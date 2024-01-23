Heart of America League Weekly Recap

2023-2024 Heart of America Girls Basketball Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Berean Acad. 2 0 7 2

Inman 1 0 5 3

Marion 1 2 3 8

Remington 1 0 7 4

Ell-Saline 0 0 4 2

Moundridge 0 0 6 2

Trinity 0 2 1 9

Sedgwick 0 1 3 7

Bennington 0 1 2 5

Sterling 1 1 4 6

Tuesday, January 16

Inman 77, Pratt-Skyline 18

Sedgwick 36, Wichita Defenders 28

Thursday, January 18

Berean Academy 51, Sedgwick 18

Marion 52, Wakefield 20 (Centre tournament)

Sterling 43, Hugoton 40 (Sterling tournament)

Smoky Valley 44, Hutchinson Trinity 26 (Sterling tournament)

Friday, January 19

Moundridge 74, Goessel 55

Marion 51, Smoky Valley Home School 37 (Canton-Galva tournament)

Remington 49, Republic County 35 (Hillsboro tournament)

Southeast of Saline 46, Sterling 35 (Sterling tournament)

Kingman 39, Kingman 34 (Sterling tournament)

Saturday, January 20

Elyria Christian 50, Marion 48 (Centre tournament)

Eureka 39, Remington 27 (Hillsboro tournament)

Scott City 55, Sterling 24 (Sterling tournament)

2023-2024 Heart of America Boys Basketball Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sterling 2 0 10 1

Bennington 1 0 7 3

Moundridge 0 0 8 2

Ell-Saline 0 0 8 1

Remington 1 0 8 5

Trinity 1 1 4 6

Berean Acad. 0 1 6 5

Sedgwick 0 0 2 8

Marion 0 2 6 5

Inman 0 1 5 5

Wednesday, January 17

Inman 42, Pretty Prairie 41 (Burrton Tournament)

Berean Academy 58, Goessel 13

Thursday, January 18

Berean Academy 66, Fairfield 29 (Burrton tournament)

Inman 38, Central Christian 24 (Burrton tournament)

Wichita Classical 56, Sedgwick 39 (Canton-Galva tournament)

Ell-Saline 78, Wichita Homeschool 38 (Canton-Galva tournament)

Moundridge 73, Solomon 33 (Canton-Galva tournament)

Bennington 69, Canton-Galva 39 (Canton-Galva tournament)

Marion 55, Douglass 22 (Centre tournament)

Remington 49, Republic County 40 (Hillsboro tournament)

Sterling 57, Smoky Valley 43 (Sterling tournament)

Hugoton 62, Hutchinson Trinity 42 (Sterling tournament)

Friday, January 19

Ell-Saline 45, Wichita Classical 41 (Canton-Galva tournament)

Moundridge 58, Bennington 49 (Canton-Galva tournament)

Wichita Homeschool 62, Sedgwick 34 (Canton-Galva tournament)

Marion 58, Rural Vista 46 (Centre tournament)

Holcomb 55, Remington 37 (Hillsboro tournament)

Sterling 58, Southeast of Saline 36 (Sterling tournament)

Hutchinson Trinity 73, Kingman 45 (Sterling tournament)

Remington 48, Republic County 35 (Hillsboro tournament)

Saturday, January 20

Hutchinson Trinity 62, Smoky Valley 55 (Sterling tournament)

Berean Academy 43, Inman 29 (Burrton tournament)

Sedgwick 53, Canton-Galva 46 (Canton-Galva tournament)

Ell-Saline 62, Moundridge 57 (Canton-Galva tournament)

Bennington 70, Wichita Classical 46 (Canton-Galva tournament)

Elyria Christian 56, Marion 48 (Centre tournament)

Clay Center 66, Reminton 45 (Hillsboro tournament)

Sterling 53, Hugoton 52 (Sterling tournament)

The boys’ mid-season tournament week has completed and the Heart of America conference was represented multiple times as HOA teams battled in multiple tournament championship games this past week.

The Ell-Saline Cardinal boys defeated HOA rival Moundridge to win the Canton-Galva championship while Berean Academy defeated Inman to win the Burton Invitational.

The Sterling boys also won their own tournament title.

Here is a look at what each of the 10 HOA teams have done in the past week in their respective seasons :

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog boys’ basketball team opened play in the Canton-Galva tournament Thursday night with a 69-39 victory against tournament-host Canton-Galva. The Bulldogs dropped a 58-49 contest against Moundridge in the semifinals Friday night. The Bulldogs were able to rebound Saturday and defeated Wichita Classical 70-46 in the consolation championship.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior basketball team played Sedgwick Thursday night in a game postponed due to snow earlier the season and Berean Academy earned a 51-18 victory. … The Warriors boys’ basketball team defeated Goessel Wednesday night 58-13 in the opening round of the Burrton tournament. The Warriors defeated Fairfield 66-29 in Thursday night’s semifinal round. The Warriors defeated Inman 43-29 Saturday night to win the Burrton tournament’s championship.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinal boys’ basketball team opened play in the Canton-Galva tournament Thursday night with a 78-38 victory against Wichita Homeschool. The Cardinals defeated Wichita Classical 45-41 Friday night in the semifinals. The Cardinals defeated Moundridge 62-57 Saturday night to win the Canton-Galva tournament championship.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic basketball team opened play Thursday night in the Sterling tournament against Smoky Valley and suffered a 44-26 defeat. The Lady Celtics fell 39-34 Friday against Kingman. … The Celtic boys’ basketball team suffered a 62-42 loss against Hugoton Thursday night in the opening round of the Sterling tournament. The Celtics were able to bounce back Friday night and defeated Kingman 73-45. The Celtics defeated Smoky Valley 62-55 Saturday night in the 5th place game.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton basketball team earned a 77-18 victory against Pratt-Skyline Tuesday night. … The Teuton boys’ basketball team earned a 42-41 victory against Pretty Prairie Wednesday night in the opening round of the Burrton Tournament. The Teutons defeated Central Christian 38-24 Thursday night in the semifinals. The Teutons fell 43-29 against Berean Academy Saturday night in the championship game.

MARION

The Lady Warrior basketball team opened play in the Centre tournament Thursday night with a 52-20 victory against Wakefield. The Lady Warriors defeated Smoky Valley Home School 51-37 Friday night. The Lady Warriors fell 50-48 against Elyria Christian in Saturday night’s championship game. … The Warrior boys’ basketball team opened play in the Centre tournament Thursday night with a 55-22 victory against Douglass. The Warriors defeated Rural Vista 58-46 Friday night in the semifinals. The Warriors lost 56-48 to Elyria Christian in the championship game Saturday night. … The Lady Warrior wrestling team competed in the Eureka tournament Saturday but were unable to score any points and finished tied for 25th. … The Warrior boys’ wrestling team competed in the Eureka tournament Saturday and finished in 19th place with 22 points.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat basketball team earned a 74-55 victory against Goessel Friday night. … The Wildcat boys’ basketball team opened play in the Canton-Galva tournament Thursday night with a 73-33 victory against Solomon. The Wildcats earned a 58-49 victory against Bennington Friday night in the semifinals. The Wildcats fell 62-57 Saturday night to Ell-Saline in the championship game.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco basketball team opened play in the Hillsboro tournament Thursday night suffering a 43-42 defeat against Clay Center. The Lady Broncos were able to bounce back Friday night and defeat Republic County 48-35 but fell Saturday night 39-27 against Eureka in the tournament finale. … The Bronco boys’ basketball team opened play in the Hillsboro tournament Thursday night with a 49-40 victory against Republic County. The Broncos lost 55-37 to Holcomb in the semifinals Friday night. The Broncos fell 66-45 to Clay Center in the final round Saturday. … The Lady Bronco wrestling team competed in the Eureka tournament Saturday where they finished in 16th place with 33 points. … The Bronco boys’ wrestling team competed in the Eureka tournament Saturday and finished in 21st place with 15 points.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal basketball team earned a 36-28 victory against the Wichita Defenders Tuesday night. The Lady Cardinals played Berean Academy in a snow make-up game Thursday night and lost 51-18. … The Cardinal boys’ basketball team dropped a 56-39 contest against Wichita Classical Thursday night in the opening round of the Canton-Galva tournament. The Cardinals lost 62-34 against Wichita Homeschool Friday in the consolation semifinals. The Cardinals were able to defeat tournament-host Canton-Galva Saturday 53-46 in the tournament’s final day.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear basketball team opened play in the Sterling tournament Thursday night with a 43-40 victory against Hugoton. The Lady Black Bears fell 46-35 against Southeast of Saline Friday night. The Lady Black Bears fell 55-24 Saturday against Scott City in their own tournament’s 3rd place game. … The Black Bear boys’ basketball team opened play in its own tournament Thursday night with a 47-43 victory against Smoky Valey. The Black Bears defeated Southeast of Saine 58-36 in the semifinals Friday night. The Black Bears won their own tournament Saturday night with a 53-52 victory against Hugoton in the championship game.