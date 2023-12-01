Heart of America Fall Wrap Up

2023 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 2 0 9 1

Marion 4 1 9 2

Sterling 4 1 6 4

Sedgwick 3 2 8 2

Ell-Saline 2 1 10 2

Hutch Trinity 2 4 4 6

Inman 1 4 2 6

Bennington 0 2 3 6

Remington 0 5 2 7

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The 2023 fall season is now complete across the high school ranks in the state of Kansas and like most leagues, the Heart of America Conference had its share of victories and defeats, both at the local and state level.

The Ell-Saline Cardinal football team played to the 8-man Division I sub-state championship round before falling against Leoti to end their season after an 10-2 campaign. Marion advanced to the 3rd round of the Class 1A playoffs at the 11-man level while Sedgwick, Sterling and Hutchinson Trinity all saw their seasons come to an end in the 2nd round of the 11-man playoffs.

On the volleyball court, the Inman Lady Teutons qualified for the Class 2A state tournament but did not advance out of Friday’s pool play round and they were the only HOA team to advance to their respective state tournament.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in football and volleyball this past week :

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog football team finished the 2023 season with a 3-6 record. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 29-8 record.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinal football team finished the season with a 10-2 record after falling to Leoti in the 8-man Division I sub-state championship round. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 21-16 record.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Warrior soccer team finished their season after a 7-10 campaign. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team ended their 2023 season with a 11-22, 7-11 record.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic football team finished 2023 with a 4-6 record. … The Lady Celtic volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 4-31 record.

INMAN

The Teuton football team finished the regular season with a 2-6 record. … The Lady Teuton volleyball team placed 4th in the Class 2A state tournament and finished the season with a 37-7 record.

MARION

The Warrior football team finished 9-2 after falling to Conway Springs in the 3rd round of the Class 1A 11-man playoffs. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 19-17 record.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat football team finished the 2023 season with a 9-1 record. … The Lady Wildcat volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 17-20 record.

REMINGTON

The Bronco football team finished the 2023 season come to an end after a 2-7 campaign. … The Lady Bronco volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 15-21 record.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal football team finished 2023 with a 8-2 record. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 36-2 record.

STERLING

The Black Bear football team finished the season with a 6-4 record. … The Lady Black Bear volleyball team finished the 2023 season with an 8-25 record.