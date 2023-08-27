Heart of America Fall Preview

2023 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Bennington 0 0 0 0

Ell-Saline 0 0 0 0

B. Academy 0 0 0 0

Hutch Trinity 0 0 0 0

Inman 0 0 0 0

Marion 0 0 0 0

Moundridge 0 0 0 0

Remington 0 0 0 0

Sedgwick 0 0 0 0

Sterling 0 0 0 0

Thursday, August 31

Sedgwick at Hutch Trinity

Friday, September 1

Goessell at Bennington

Moundridge at Ell-Saline

Inman at Marion

Sterling at Remington

Friday, September 8

Bennington at Moundridge

Ell-Saline at Hanover

Hutch Trinity at Remington

Inman at Sedgwick

Marion at Sterling

SOCCER

W L

Berean Academy Soccer 0 0

Friday, August 25

Berean Academy vs. Wichita Home School

Tuesday, August 29

Circle at Berean Academy

Friday, September 1

Kansas City Christian at Berean Academy

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Heart of America high school sports conference is looking to build on what could have been in 2022 as the HOA had three of its football teams qualify for the playoffs, and one play all the way to the championship game, but none of those teams won championships.

Inman was the HOA squad that qualified for the Class 1A state championship game in football, but the Teutons came up 3 points short, 44-41, against St. Mary’s in the championship game. Maion and Moundridge both had their football teams finish with identical 6-4 records and both squads were eliminated in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs. Sedgwick was just one win shy of Marion and Moundridge as they finished the season with a 5-5 record and a loss in the opening round of the 1A playoffs.

On the volleyball court the HOA also had some success in 2023 where Sedgwick High School finished with 37 wins and just one loss. That one loss, however, came against HOA rival Inman in the Class 2A sub-state championship game. Inman advance to the Class 2A state tournament where the Lady Teutons finished in fourth place, just two wins shy of a state championship.

Here is a look what each Heart of America school has either done or is preparing for to begin the 2023 fall season in volleyball and football.

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog football team will look to snap a 9-game losing streak this Friday night when it opens the 2023 season by playing host to Goessell. The Bulldogs went 0-8 last season and the 9-game losing skid dates back to their final game of the 2021 season. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team, meanwhile, opens its 2023 season Tuesday night when it plays host to Berean Academy in a doubleheader. The Lady Bulldogs finished 23-15 last year and saw their season come to an end against HOA rival Ell-Saline in the Class 2A sub-state quarterfinal round.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinals football team is coming off a 2022 season that saw it post a 6-3 record with the final punch coming against Hoxie, which defeated Ell-Saline 42-10 in the final week of the regular season to prevent the Cardinals from the playoffs. The Cardinals will open the 2023 season this Friday night when they play host to Moundridge, who they defeated 34-14 a year ago. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished 21-8 last year, falling to eventual 2A state champion Hillsboro in the sub-state semifinals. The Cardinals opened the 2023 season Saturday in a doubleheader at Sterling.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Warrior soccer team kicked off its season Friday night when it hosted Wichita Home School. The Warriors are coming off a 2022 season which saw them post a 7-9-1 record, but lose its final three matches of the season. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team is coming off a 2022 season that saw them post an 18-7 record before falling to HOA rival Inman in the opening round of the Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Lady Warriors are scheduled to begin the 2023 campaign Tuesday night when they open the season at HOA foe Bennington.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtics football team finished the 2022 season with a 6-3 record, dropping its final two games of the season. The Celtics will look to rebound and snap that 2-game losing streak this Thursday night when they begin the 2023 season by playing host to HOA rival Sedgwick High School. … The Lady Celtics volleyball team is looking to rebound in 2023 after compiling a 3-22 record in 2023. The Lady Celtics will look to start that rebound Tuesday night when they open the 2023 season by playing host to Marion in an HOA doubleheader.

INMAN

The Teuton football team came just one win shy of its ultimate goal of a state championship a year ago and the Teutons are looking to take that final step this year. In 2022 Inman football finished with an 11-2 record, that 2nd loss being a 44-41 loss against St. Mary’s in the Class 1A state championship game. The Teutons are looking to begin the 2023 season the same way they started the 2022 season as they will begin this Friday night by playing at HOA rival Marion, whom they defeated 46-12 to begin the 2022 season. … The Lady Teuton volleyball team is also looking to take steps forwards towards a state championship in 2023 as they finished two wins shy of that goal a year ago when they finished in 4th place in the Class 2A state volleyball tournament after posting a 36-8 record. The Lady Teutons opened the 2023 season this past Saturday when they hosted their annual tournament, taking on 2nd place as they defeated Chaparral, Conway Springs, Moundridge and Remington in pool play, all by 2-0 counts before falling 2-1 against Sedgwick in the championship match.

MARION

In 2022 the Warrior football team was able to compile a 6-4 record and advance into postseason action, and the Warriors are looking for more success in 2023 after only tasting one game in the postseason last year. In 2023 the Warriors will take that first step towards another postseason berth this Friday night when they play host to HOA rival Inman, who they lost to 46-12 to open last season. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team is looking to take more steps forward in 2023 after compiling a 20-13 record in 2022. The Lady Warriors are scheduled to open the 2023 season Monday night when they play at Rural Vista in a doubleheader.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcats football team is coming off a 6-4 season that saw them qualify for the Class 1A playoffs but get eliminated in the opening round. This Wildcats will look to take the first step towards a return to the playoffs this Friday night when they kick off the 2023 season by traveling to take on HOA foe Ell-Saline. … The Lady Wildcat volleyball team is coming off an 18-21 campaign. The Lady Wildcats began the 2023 season this past Saturday by competing in the Inman tournament, where they won the championship as they defeated host Inman 25-17, 22-25, 25-21 in the championship match.

REMINGTON

The Bronco football team is looking to rebound from a 2-7 campaign in 2022. The Broncos will look to begin that rebound this Friday night when they open the 2023 season by playing host to HOA rival Sterling. … The Lady Bronco volleyball team is also looking for a bounce-back season after compiling a 7-19 record a year ago. The Lady Broncos opened the season this past Saturday competing in the Inman tournament.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinals football team is coming off a .500 season in 2022, a .500 season that saw them qualify for the Class 1A playoffs, but only last one round as they fell in the opening round against Smith Center to finish the season with a 5-5 record. The Cardinals will be looking for more in 2023 as they begin the season this Thursday night when they play at HOA rival Hutchinson Trinity. … The Cardinal volleyball team, on the other hand, only tasted loss one time, as they compiled a 37-1 record, but that one defeat came at the hands of HOA rival Inman in the Class 2A sub-state championship game. The Lady Teutons went on to finish 4th in the state tournament while the Lady Cardinals packed their bags making plans for this season, which began this past Saturday at the Inman tournament where they won all five matches to win the team championship.

STERLING

The Black Bears football team is looking to take steps forward after the 2022 season which saw them finish just one win below the .500 mark with a 4-5 record. This season the Black Bears will look to take that next step forward this Friday night when they suit up for the season opener at Remington. … The Lady Black Bear volleyball team, meanwhile, are looking to take a few more steps forward as they are looking to rebuild from a 2022 season that saw them win just one match, a 2-1 victory against Elyria Christian. The Lady Black Bears opened the 2023 season this past Saturday when they played an HOA doubleheader against Ell-Saline.